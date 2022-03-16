ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoey Deutch turns heads in a daring color-blocked lace gown as she's joined by mom Lea Thompson at special screening of The Outfit in LA

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Zoey Deutch made it a family affair on Tuesday evening as she attended a special screening of her latest feature The Outfit at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The rising star, 27, was joined at the event by her actress mother Lea Thompson and film director father Howard Deutch.

Zoey turned heads in an edgy lace gown as she struck poses with Lea, 60, on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FlQ0_0egpUS6I00
Family affair: Zoey Deutch made it a family affair on Tuesday evening as she attended a special screening of her latest feature The Outfit at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles; Zoey seen with mother Lea Thompson

The Politician starlet's dress featured a shimmery lilac bodice with long sleeves and high neckline while the skirt was black lace with a dramatic slit up one leg.

She slipped her feet into a pair of black strappy heels and accessorized with some understated earrings.

Zoey had her nails painted a gunmetal shade and she styled her brunette tresses in waves.

As for makeup, the actress sported a wash of warm pink eyeshadow on her eyelids and muted her pout with some pale pink lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmZk4_0egpUS6I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4iT3_0egpUS6I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjNo5_0egpUS6I00
Dynamic duo: She was seen striking poses with Lea, 60, on the red carpet

Lea stunned in a black velvet mini dress with cut-outs on the shoulders and white cuffs.

The Back To The Future star's auburn hair was styled in an effortless updo and she was dolled up with false eyelashes.

After posing with their youngest daughter, Lea cozied up to her husband of 33 years, Howard Deutch.

The couple married back in 1989 and also shared 30-year-old daughter Madelyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sz7cZ_0egpUS6I00
Chic: Zoey had her nails painted a gunmetal shade and she styled her brunette tresses in waves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fh5uh_0egpUS6I00
Understated: She slipped her feet into a pair of black strappy heels and accessorized with some understated earrings

Monochrome: As for makeup, the actress sported a wash of warm pink eyeshadow on her eyelids and muted her pout with some pale pink lipstick

Later, Zoey was seen mingling on the red carpet with the film's director Graham Moore.

The auteur, 40, looked spiffy in a grey suit styled with a white dress shirt and a green tie.

Zoey's co-star Dylan O'Brien was notably absent from Tuesday's screening as he was recently tested positive for COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPMQi_0egpUS6I00
Stunner: Lea stunned in a black velvet mini dress with cut-outs on the shoulders and white cuffs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ee7as_0egpUS6I00
Effortless: The Back To The Future star's auburn hair was styled in an effortless updo and she was dolled up with false eyelashes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfFAi_0egpUS6I00
Longtime love: After posing with their youngest daughter, Lea cozied up to her husband of 33 years, Howard Deutch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RAww_0egpUS6I00
Sparkling: She accessorized with silver earrings and a ring

The 30-year-old star revealed his diagnosis on Twitter.

'Got the vid,' he wrote in the tweet which included line breaks between each statement. 'All good mild symptoms. Being vaxxed & boosted (and having it with Obama) is v much helping.

'Sobering reminder that we are still in a pandemic. Stay safe be mindful x.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSt1I_0egpUS6I00
Iconic: The screening was held at the iconic Ace Hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUIOJ_0egpUS6I00
Director: Later, Zoey was seen mingling on the red carpet with the film's director Graham Moore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pout3_0egpUS6I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPkWc_0egpUS6I00
Coming soon: The Outfit hits theaters on Friday, March 18; (L-R) Amy Jackson, Johnathan McClain, Zoey Deutch, Graham Moore, Scoop Wasserstein and Ben Browning pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRdTO_0egpUS6I00
Moments before: Just moments before the film commenced, Lea and Zoey were seen posing for photos with Graham Moore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrJnT_0egpUS6I00
Chatty: Graham and Zoey seen having a conversation inside the theater

Just a few days before he tested positive for the disease, Dylan was in New York City at a screening of the new crime drama co-starring Zoey Deutch.

The pair stood in close quarters, without masks, as they posed for numerous photos together.

The Outfit follows a tailor, forced to relocate from London to Chicago after a personal tragedy, who has to outwit the mafia.

Academy Award winner Mark Rylance stars as the tailor in the film with Zoey and actor Dylan playing characters named Mable and Richie respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZe0l_0egpUS6I00
Positive: Zoey's co-star Dylan O'Brien was absent from Tuesday's screening as he was recently tested positive for COVID-19; the pair pictured Wednesday, March 9

Earlier in the month on the Today Show, Deutch told Hoda and Jenna about her latest project, which she described as 'a crime thriller set in the '50s.'

'It's about an expert tailor played by Mark Rylance who has to outwit a bunch of very dangerous gangsters to survive one fateful night,' she said.

She added: 'It's like a chess match amongst all the different characters. It's fun cause it leads the audience having to guess who's telling the truth, who's not.'

The Outfit hits theaters on Friday, March 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp8Ne_0egpUS6I00
Coming soon: The Outfit hits theaters on March 18 and follows an expert tailor (played by Mark Rylance) who must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive and fateful night, as per the film's synopsis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsJG0_0egpUS6I00
Intense: Earlier in the month on the Today Show, Deutch told Hoda and Jenna about her latest project, which she described as 'a crime thriller set in the '50s'

