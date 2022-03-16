ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Outback Australia launches global advertising campaign to lure more international workers to fill chronic labour shortages - as WA cafe offers $92,000 to make coffee and sheep shearers can earn $100,000

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Northern Territory is rolling out the red carpet to international workers to help fill critical labour shortages that are also affecting the rest of the country, two years into the Covid pandemic.

Things have got so bad that a cafe in Western Australia has advertised six new positions with big salaries including a $92,000 package for a barista to make coffee.

And Australian farms have offered $100,000-a-year sheep shearing jobs as the industry battles to find enough workers due to border closures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOjRE_0egpUQKq00
The Northern Territory government is in dire need of workers in many sectors, including hospitality (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcj5q_0egpUQKq00
Another sector where the NT has a shortage of workers is aged care. Pictured is an elderly woman and an aged care worker

A new global advertising blitz will launch on March 24 in a bid to lure skilled and semi-skilled workers to the territory.

The automotive, hospitality, education, aged care and disability services sectors desperately need workers, Minister for Jobs and Training Paul Kirby said.

There are also vacancies in the health, construction, manufacturing and veterinary services fields.

The campaign is part of a $12.8million workforce package to target workers aged 18 to 55 years.

It will feature people who moved to the NT for work and stayed for the lifestyle.

Making coffee in Western Australia for $92,000

A cafe in Broome, Western Australia is so desperate for staff it has advertised six new positions with big salaries including a $92,000 package for a barista to make coffee.

Good Cartel is advertising for a barista, front-of-house staff and kitchen hands as staffing woes in the area push businesses to do more to attract staff.

The town in the north-west of Western Australia is on a mission to revive its tourist industry after the state's extended lockout from the rest of Australia during the Covid pandemic.

Workers will be targeted in New Zealand, the UK, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Italy, Vietnam, South Africa, Taiwan, Indonesia, Colombia, Brazil and other parts of Australia.

The campaign will run along side the Work Stay Play program, which will restart on May 2 to help employers attract interstate workers.

Businesses can apply for $1,000 in subsidies to help workers relocate to jobs in areas such as the construction, aged care, hospitality and tourism sectors.

It comes as 150 workers from Fiji and Timor-Leste get set to travel to Darwin and Alice Springs over the next two months.

They will work in tourism, hospitality, aged care, disability and agriculture businesses through the federal government's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

The NT's unemployment rate fell by 0.4 per cent to 3.8 per cent in the most recent publicly available figures in January.

It is the third lowest seasonally adjusted rate in the country, equal with Tasmania and behind Western Australia and the ACT.

The national unemployment rate for the same month was 4.2 per cent, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The NT government is also hoping a new $3million housing subsidy scheme will reduce rental stress for essential workers.

Under Rent Choice, eligible workers can lease a private house and get a subsidy of up to $12,000 over 12 months depending on their income, household size and location.

Workers in Greater Darwin, Palmerston, Katherine, Tennant Creek and Alice Springs who are employed in the health, human services, hospitality, automotive, construction and transport and logistics sectors can apply.

Rental markets remain tight across the territory with a 0.9 per cent vacancy rate in Darwin, according to the National Australia Bank.

Shearing sheep for $100,000

Australian farms are offering locals lucrative $100,000-a-year sheep shearing jobs as the industry battles to find enough workers due to Covid border closures.

The nation's wool industry normally relies on 500 workers from New Zealand to meet a surge in demand for shearers every spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFAnJ_0egpUQKq00
Sheep shearers are so in demand, they can earn more than $100,000 a year

Those workers have this year chosen not to fly across the Tasman - deterred by the prospect of being left stranded in Australia or having to quarantine on their return.

Shearers with six months experience can make $1,500 a week shearing sheep.

Seasoned sheep shearing professionals can make more than $100,000 a year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cost of vegetables soars by 75 per cent as inflation strikes Aussie wallets - and the price of meat and chicken is about to increase even MORE

The price of vegetables is set to skyrocket across Australia as the supply chain crisis worsens - with some products to jump as much as 75 per cent. The devastating floods that have hit large parts of the country's east coast combined with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen shortages in a variety of industries, with consumers set to feel the pinch.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Kirby
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Sheep#Western Australia#Outback Australia#Wa#Covid#Australian
WVNews

Barbie® Celebrates International Women’s Day with Global Campaign

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (WV News) — Mattel, Inc. announced earlier this month that Barbie will run a multi-faceted campaign to increase access to female role models, support female entrepreneurs, and partner with likeminded global programs. “We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is...
BUSINESS
Time Out Global

The cutest cat cafes in the US for cuddles and coffee

While cat cafes in the USA are now as common as cat hair clinging to a black sweater, there once was a time when the states were devoid of the now-popular establishments. In fact, it was only in 2014 when the first cat cafe opened its doors in Oakland after a struggle for regulatory approval.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

The bleakness of the world can seem overwhelming, but springtime will never let you down! Adventurer and nature writer GRAHAM HOYLAND, who walked from the South Coast to Scotland as the warmth of a new season crept northwards, says hope springs eternal

Spring is on everybody’s mind. The blue skies, the lighter, longer evenings — what an uplift this week’s settled sunshine has given our souls. All we need to do is get out there and enjoy the season. It arrives in snatches: those little moments when you first...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Nick Candy increases bid to buy Chelsea to over £2.5bn after gaining further funding through a South Korean financial backer, with potential buyers set to be whittled down to a shortlist of three or four later this week

London property developer Nick Candy on Monday night increased his consortium's offer for Chelsea to more than £2.5billion after receiving additional backing from an unnamed South Korean group. Candy's Blue Football Consortium are understood to have submitted proof of funds to the Raine Group, who are in the process...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Apple is DOWN: Thousands of users complain of being unable to access a host of the tech giant's services, including the App store, iCloud, Apple TV and Maps

Apple has suffered a massive outage today, leaving thousands of users unable to access its services. According to Down Detector, a website which monitors website outages, thousands of people complained of having issues from around 16:30 GMT (11:30 ET). More than 4,000 users reported problems accessing Apple Music, while nearly...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

317K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy