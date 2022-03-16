ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

PSU receives $217k grant for honey bees extension program

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hN9Ad_0egpU2Tt00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University has received a $217,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program to develop an extension program for honey bees.

Robyn Underwood, an apiculture educator with Penn State Extension, will lead the extension program that will focus on honey bee queen rearing and artificial insemination.

“Honey bees are the most important managed pollinator,” Underwood said. “We need honey bees to help provide high crop yields and a variety of food. One in every three bites of food is due to pollination from honey bees.”

GIANT Company donates over $8k to DuBois Area School District

The program will provide learning opportunities for students, including lunch learning sessions, and online classes. The program is named education about the production and insemination of queens (EPIQ). With the program, Underwood expects around 100 experience beekeepers to participate and the application process to be competitive.

Queen rearing is when a beekeeper can boost profits by raising extra queens to then sell to other beekeepers.

“The beekeeping community relies on California and Georgia for a lot of our queens,” she said. “We would rather rely less on imports and be more self-sustaining.”

With the grant, Underwood explained learning opportunities with help beekeepers move towards more breeding programs, but isn’t the focus of the program. The grant is also expected to last through 2025.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Kate Anton, an apiculture technician in the Center for Pollinator Research in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Science will join Underwood, as well as other queen rearing and insemination professionals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Bellefonte School to launch potential rebrand survey

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Area School District is taking additional steps toward potentially rebranding its name and mascot image. The district branding committee is launching a survey to get community input on a potential change. This follows the January decision from the School Board to rescind their decision to remove the use of […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Entrepreneurs wanted for idea contest, could win up to $50k

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Tech innovators or small manufacturers in Central PA are invited to join the “BIG Idea Contest” which is hosted by The North Central PA LaunchBox and also powered by Penn State DuBois. The LaunchBox along with Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, and other economic development leaders are […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

SCASD to drop mask mandate, to hold work session for public

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District (SCASD) is making mask-wearing optional starting on Monday, March 21, Superintendent Bob O’Donnell announced. The change comes one week ahead of SCASD’s original plan. They said they feel safe making the shift sooner as Centre County’s COVID-19 community level is low and that conditions […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon PRIDE Telethon: call for a good cause

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County PRIDE Telethon is back answering calls for it’s benefit auction. This year, about a thousand items are up for grabs, including collectable items and handmade furniture. Since the (814)-643-5001 phone line opened Wednesday, PRIDE has raised about $10,000. “Without this, we would be lost because this is […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Centre County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Centre County, PA
Pets & Animals
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Centre County, PA
Education
WTAJ

Sponsor an Easter egg hunt for every-bunny

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

GIANT Company donates over $8k to DuBois Area School District

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Through its Feeding School Kids program, the GIANT Company raised $8,444 for the DuBois Area School District. In addition to the funds that will go toward the school’s meal programs, GIANT also donated four large picnic tables as well as snack bags for students. The Feeding School Kids campaign ran […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society returns to normal business hours

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central PA Humane Society (CPHS) has announced that they are returning to normal business hours. If you have been wondering about getting a pet then the Central PA Humane Society is just the place. Come and look at dogs, cats and their bunny Henri and pick out an animal to adopt. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PSU mobile medical unit eyes launch in Snow Shoe

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mobile medical clinic may be in the cards for Snow Shoe residents, after the only medical center in the borough closed last summer. “The closest place is about 10 miles,” said Katie Cramer, a maintenance worker for the borough. “I would say probably Bellefonte would be the closest for […]
SNOW SHOE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Psu#Sustainable Agriculture#Education Program#College#Penn State University#Penn State Extension#Giant Company
WTAJ

Casey: $4.14M to help communities affected by coal mining job loss

(WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $4.14 million in Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants that will deliver resources to communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries. Five Southwestern Pennsylvania entities and one statewide organization will receive their share of $4.14 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Supporting Centre Co. small business development

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Small businesses bring character to our communities and make our neighborhoods unique, but entrepreneurship comes with many challenges. An event hosted Wednesday by the Penn State Small Business Development Center celebrated entrepreneurs and highlighted available resources. “These resources are provided through the federal government as well as through state funding, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vision Together 2025 in Johnstown under the microscope

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Vision 2025 is a volunteer-based organization that has created a vision around bettering the Johnstown region is under the microscope. According to a press release from State Representative Frank Burns office, “After analyzing a trove of new documents that include a “human capital plan” crafted and put in motion by Vision […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pets
WTAJ

Blair County will use employment agency for hiring

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The Blair County Commissioners approved Thursday to move forward with an agreement with an employment agency to help with their worker shortage. Currently, the county has over 90 vacant positions across all departments. This agreement will be with the local temp-to-hire agency Manpower. Vice-Chairperson of the Commissioners, Laura Burke, said that […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Best places to raise a family in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for any family. If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Centre, Huntingdon watershed receives $1M for restoration

(WTAJ) — Two watershed restoration plans, including one that stretches through Centre and Huntingdon counties, have received their share of over $3 million in federal funding to improve local water quality. The 25 square-mile Halfmoon Creek Watershed restoration plans are to reduce sediment, preserve critical landscapes, restore degraded landscapes and foster stewardship of the watershed, […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Volunteers wanted for trout stocking in Pa.

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is asking for more help from volunteers ahead of the spring trout season. The PFBC said very few volunteers have been participating in stocking events this season. This year, COVID-19 restrictions are not in place like they were in 2020 and 2021. All volunteers are welcome […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Historic University Club building to be demolished

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 100 years the historic University Club at Penn State university park held social galas and prestigious celebrations, but is now in its final days While the club itself is still active, its house on college avenue was sold to Penn State. The University Club was formed in 1908 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Pennsylvania ranks 5th in dog bites across America

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The phrase “all bark and no bite” is a popular one, but when it comes to dogs in Pennsylvania, that may not be the case as the state has seen an increase in dog bites, a new study shows. The information, gathered and analyzed by Quote Wizard, looked at data on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona to hold spring yard waste collection

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is hosting its annual spring yard waste collection at the end of March and beginning of April. All items must be bagged in brown compost bags: trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches, and leaves. Loose items will not be collected. The yard waste will be collected at 7 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

3/20 Coalition hosts Osagie “7 days of action”

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A week of events leading up to the anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie began on Monday in State College. The 3/20 Coalition, founded in the wake of Osagie’s death, is hosting seven “days of action” to commemorate the three-year anniversary. The events kicked off at the Martin Luther […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy