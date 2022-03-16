PSU receives $217k grant for honey bees extension program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University has received a $217,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program to develop an extension program for honey bees.

Robyn Underwood, an apiculture educator with Penn State Extension, will lead the extension program that will focus on honey bee queen rearing and artificial insemination.

“Honey bees are the most important managed pollinator,” Underwood said. “We need honey bees to help provide high crop yields and a variety of food. One in every three bites of food is due to pollination from honey bees.”

The program will provide learning opportunities for students, including lunch learning sessions, and online classes. The program is named education about the production and insemination of queens (EPIQ). With the program, Underwood expects around 100 experience beekeepers to participate and the application process to be competitive.

Queen rearing is when a beekeeper can boost profits by raising extra queens to then sell to other beekeepers.

“The beekeeping community relies on California and Georgia for a lot of our queens,” she said. “We would rather rely less on imports and be more self-sustaining.”

With the grant, Underwood explained learning opportunities with help beekeepers move towards more breeding programs, but isn’t the focus of the program. The grant is also expected to last through 2025.

Kate Anton, an apiculture technician in the Center for Pollinator Research in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Science will join Underwood, as well as other queen rearing and insemination professionals.

