Gas prices continue to climb and leave commuters with little choice but to pay what the market demands and hope that the situation resolves. FOX Business spoke with commuters and gas station workers in several states across the country, finding the overwhelming sentiment is concern that the prices will only climb higher, along with uncertainty over how long the incredibly high prices will remain. In some cases, workers have started to consider alternative means of commuting to work.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO