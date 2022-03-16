ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 Pro render leak shows new display design with no notch

By Chris Smith
The first iPhone 14 rumor came with a surprising claim just as Apple was getting ready to unveil the iPhone 13 series last year. It said that the iPhone 13 would reduce the notch size for the first time ever, but the iPhone 14 would remove it entirely. That early rumor changed a lot in the months that followed, and now we have renders that show the iPhone 14 Pro’s purported display design with no notch in sight.

What is the iPhone 14 going to look like?

Before we can talk about the new iPhone 14 Pro renders, it’s important to remember how the iPhone 14 design rumors evolved since last September. The four iPhone 14 models are widely expected to retain the same basic design as the iPhone 12, which Apple also used for the iPhone 13 series. That means flat edges and round corners for all four models.

But the iPhone 14 mini is said to be going away in favor of a 6.7-inch “iPhone 14 Max” that will offer buyers a cheaper iPhone 14 Pro Max version.

Apple isn’t yet ready to pull off a truly all-screen design. Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro models might feature an all-screen display with two holes punching through it. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 models will keep the iPhone 13 notch in place.

That’s going to be a distinctive design detail that will differentiate the Pro and non-Pro models while giving both iPhone 14 designs an iconic look of their own.

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, they’ll still have large display cutouts on the front. But they won’t have the notch that we’ve seen on Apple’s iPhones ever since the iPhone X in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkH3u_0egpS1oQ00
iPhone 14 Pro design render shows the pill and hole-punch display design. Image source: 91mobiles

What’s strange about the rumored iPhone 14 design is the dual-hole approach. Rather than using a larger pill-shaped cutout, Apple will apparently rely on a smaller pill cutout and a separate circular cutout. They’ll sit next to each other, housing the Face ID components and the selfie camera.

This brings us to the iPhone 14 Pro renders that 91mobiles published today. They’re said to be based on 3D CAD renders from unspecified industry sources.

Leaked iPhone 14 Pro renders

The renders (above and below) seem to confirm most of the current iPhone 14 Pro design rumors. We have two cutouts at the top of the screen where the notch would be. One is the shape of a pill, and the other one is circular.

Like the notch, the new cutouts will house the TrueDepth camera components. That includes the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera.

The renders also confirm the overall iPhone 12 design for the iPhone 14 Pro models, complete with a large camera bump on the back. Early rumors said the rear cameras might be flush with the back of the phone, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Moreover, the renders suggest that the SIM card tray is still in the picture. Some rumors said that Apple might start selling eSIM-only iPhones soon. But we speculated that even those phones would have a SIM tray in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChiN8_0egpS1oQ00
iPhone 14 Pro design render shows button design and SIM tray placement. Image source: 91mobiles

Also of note, the iPhone 14 Pro renders show the same button design as the current iPhones.

Finally, the source said the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, just like the iPhone 14. This contradicts a recent report that claimed the Pro models will be slightly taller to accommodate the notch replacement.

That said, the usual disclaimer still applies. These are leaked renders that can’t be confirmed. However, the closer we get to the iPhone 14 Pro launch event, the more information we’ll have to corroborate these claims. That’s because Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 14 handsets a few months before the September release.

