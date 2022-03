The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET. The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond manufacturing index flattened surprisingly to only plus 1 in February from 8 in January. Analysts, meanwhile, are expecting a flat reading of zero for March.

RICHMOND, MI ・ 34 MINUTES AGO