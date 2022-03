Thanksgiving has come and gone on This Is Us, as have the Olympics and the SOTU in the real world. With 10 more episodes to go in the show’s final season, it’s smooth sailing from here on out, at least in terms of episodes arriving every week. But when it comes to the lives of the Pearsons, the final installments promise to bring a whole lot of upheaval before they reach a conclusion. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 8 promo will start the closure with the triplet with perhaps the most digging to do: Kevin.

