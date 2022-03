The Steiner Family is reportedly scheduled to be in Dallas for WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Weekend. As we’ve noted, The Steiner Brothers, Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner, are rumored for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. It was reported earlier this week that if Scott isn’t interested in being inducted, as he’s indicated in the past, then WWE would just induct Rick, but they want the brothers to go in as a tag team.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO