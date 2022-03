A Rochester-area expert has one simple tip that can go a long way in protecting your family in the event of a fire. “A door might not seem like a big thing to close on your way out of a fire or while you’re sleeping but it will save your life and it will save your property,” said the Gates Chili Fire District’s Community Risk Reduction Specialist Kalliopi Herouvis, according to 13Wham News.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO