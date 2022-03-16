ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

$40,000 winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Manhattan

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwGTr_0egpP8xI00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A top-prize winning ticket was sold in Manhattan for the TAKE 5 evening drawing on Tuesday, the New York Lottery announced Wednesday morning.

The ticket is worth $40,502.50 and was sold at Kishor Mehta Newsstand at 1095 Sixth Ave.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who may need help with gambling addiction or problem gambling can visit the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website , call the 24-7 hotline 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 467369.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Luck of Irish returns to NYC with St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Irish eyes smiled down on Fifth Avenue Thursday morning as the world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade got underway. The parade began at 11 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and 44th Street. Participants celebrating their Irish heritage marched up Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street, and continued […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

St. Patrick’s Day Parade street closures in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Thousands of people will march up Fifth Avenue Thursday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. But while folks celebrate Irish heritage and culture, drivers in Manhattan will be navigating traffic-clogged streets related to dozens of road closures in the area surrounding the parade. Here are all the Manhattan street closures […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face with glass bottle on Manhattan subway: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man smashed a woman over the head with a glass bottle on the subway in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The attack happened on a southbound No. 1 train. Police said the 31-year-old victim got into a fight with a 41-year-old man she knew. The glass bottle cut her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Fleet Week to kick off summer in NYC with pandemic-era return

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Batten down the hatches because thousands of Navy sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen are gearing up to take New York City by storm once more. Fleet Week will return to the Big Apple on May 25 and run through May 31. Nearly 3,000 military personnel are expected to participate in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Manhattan, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
PIX11

Di Fara pizzeria’s Dom De Marco dies at 85, family says

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — The man behind some of New York’s most beloved pizza has died at the age of 85, family said Thursday. Domenico “Dom” DeMarco served up slices from Di Fara’s pizzeria in Midwood for decades. People would wait in line outside for an hour to try his pizza. “He was the hardest working man I know […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York Public Library opens new Staten Island branch

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — The New York Public Library announced Wednesday morning the opening of its new Charleston branch. The 10,000-square-foot, $17 million branch is the 14th library in Staten Island.  “The opening of the Charleston library symbolizes an important moment in the history of the New York Public Library and the city we […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

400 bulletproof vests destined for Ukraine stolen from NYC nonprofit

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (AP) — About 400 bulletproof vests destined for Ukraine were stolen from a New York City non-profit organization that’s been leading an effort to collect and ship tactical gear to people in the warzone, police said Wednesday. Police say the used vests, donated by local law enforcement, were taken from the offices of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC to host world finals of breakdancing

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — You might see a performance on the street, the subway or the stage. New York City has produced the masters of hip hop and breakdancing.   This fall, the world finals of breakdancing will return to New York City. Red Bull BC One is known as the largest and most prestigious one-on-one […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Take#Take 5#Gambling Addiction#The New York Lottery#Kishor Mehta Newsstand#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Mayor Adams to provide $3M in cash assistance to Bronx fire victims

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – $3 million in cash assistance will be provided to roughly 150 households impacted by the deadly Twin Parks apartment fire in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. The aid will be distributed by the community organization BronxWorks, which will receive an additional $500,000 in funding to provide support services […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Is New York free of COVID? Not so fast, say doctors

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the last few weeks, tri-state residents have enjoyed much lower rates of COVID-19. Masks have been off for many, and people have socialized and felt relief. But health experts and elected officials are starting to warn that another surge could be on the horizon. The culprit: the Omicron subvariant, BA2, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Staten Island mom continues efforts to feed her neighborhood

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — In response to a gas outage in her NYCHA development, a Staten Island mom and four young volunteers came up with a community-led solution to fight food insecurity in their neighborhood. Tia Martinez goes door to door delivering sanitizer, socks and smiles. She said her community experienced a one-two punch: […]
PIX11

New transit workers graduate from MTA training

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Riders don’t appreciate long waits for the train and the bus, but, unfortunately, the pandemic has cut into the MTA’s service. Sometimes, crews aren’t available and the commute slows down. The agency added hundreds to its forces Thursday after increasing training efforts — it was graduation day for 90 bus […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
PIX11

Jersey Cash 5 player hits jackpot of more than $1 million

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — One lucky Garden State lottery player won more than $1 million after buying a ticket in Passaic County. The Jersey Cash 5 winner won $1,077,615 in the March 11 drawing. The winning numbers were 04-16-17-32-39 and the EXTRA number was 02. Valley Spa on Main Street in Little Falls will receive […]
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Father, son beaten by dirt bikers in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A father and son felt lucky Thursday, days after a group of dirt bike riders surrounded and beat them in Harlem. Surveillance video shows the bikers pulling the 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son out of their car, kicking and punching them. It all started Tuesday afternoon when one of the bikers […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD chiefs to patrol underground as subway crime continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway riders may soon see some high-ranking police officers patrolling underground.  Mayor Eric Adams directed dozens of uniformed police chiefs to keep a close eye on the trains, according to a New York Post report. They’ll be split into pairs and work eight-hour shifts — all in an effort to crack […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman stabbed in the neck in Manhattan, seriously injured: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — One woman stabbed another in the neck Thursday afternoon, police said. The 28-year-old victim was stabbed by another woman near Madison Avenue and East 109th Street. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she’s described as being in “serious condition.” She is expected to survive. Police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy