Flogging Molly and The Interrupters coming to Vina Robles

– Flogging Molly and The Interrupters have announced a Summer co-headlining tour, kicking off on June 7 in Indianapolis, with Tiger Army and The Skints supporting on all dates. The tour includes a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 21.

“We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters,” Dave King, Flogging Molly singer/guitar player says of the tour, “We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun!”

About The Interrupters

Formed in 2011, The Interrupters came together when the Bivona brothers—guitarist Kevin Bivona, bassist Justin Bivona, drummer Jesse Bivona—found themselves on various bills with Aimee in 2009. Upon bonding over musical tastes, the four formed The Interrupters and delivered their self-titled debut in 2014. The Interrupters have shared stages with bands such as Rancid, blink-182, Green Day, Bad Religion, and many other stalwarts of the punk scene solidifying the band’s status as a dynamic force on the stage. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their fourth full-length with Hellcat/Epitaph Records.

About Flogging Molly

Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion). Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years, kicking off with their raucous debut album, Swagger, and continuing through their five additional studio releases. With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, a sold-out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on their Rise Records debut, which they previewed with “These Times Have Got Me Drinking” earlier this month. Flogging Molly recently reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectible box set.