ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden announces millions more in aid to Ukraine

By Allison Harris, Katie Smith, Joe Khalil
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NX9p_0egpNp1q00

( NewsNation ) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in new aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount given to the country to $1 billion.

Money is being put aside for the more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attacks on the country as well— $186 million.

“This is a struggle that pits the appetites of an autocrat against humankind’s desire to be free,” Biden said. “And let there be no doubt, no uncertainty, no question: America stands with the forces of freedom. We always have, we always will.”

‘I have to go’: Ukrainian leader takes shelter mid-interview

The new package includes:

  • 800 anti-aircraft systems
  • 9,000 anti-armor systems, including high-accuracy shoulder-mounted missiles
  • 7,000 small-arm machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers
  • 20 million rounds of ammunition

“Together with our allies and partners, we will keep up the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s crumbling economy, isolating him on the global stage,” Biden said during his address Wednesday. “That’s our goal: make Putin pay the price, weaken his position while strengthening the hand of Ukrainians on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

The U.S. is also sending Javelins and Stingers, which Ukraine has requested. The money comes from more than $13 billion in funding Congress passed and Biden signed Tuesday for Ukraine.

“With billions more included in this bill for new humanitarian assistance, we’re going to be able to quickly ramp up our response and help alleviate the suffering that Putin’s war is causing the Ukrainian people in the region,” Biden said.

Earlier Wednesday, Zelenskyy pleaded with U.S. leaders to create a no-fly zone or send American aircraft to fight the Russians.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul, R-Texas, compared the war to Nazi Germany. Video footage of Ukraine that was played during Zelenskyy’s speech showed images of war that McCaul said he never thought he would see in his lifetime.

“History will judge us. What did you do when the bombing started? What did you do when the maternity hospitals were bombed and the pregnant women were taken out. Blood. Children. What did you do?” McCaul said after Zelenskyy’s address Wednesday. “History will judge us if we don’t act now and we don’t act strongly.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy echoed sentiments that the U.S. is united in helping Ukraine get the weaponry it needs to defend itself.

“We watched a leader stand in a capitol that is being bombed, not requesting that American men and women go into war, just simply help us provide weapons so that we can defend ourselves … ” McCarthy said. “We should stand with anyone that is willing to defend freedom against the atrocities that Putin is doing.”

Next week, Biden’s going to Europe on his first trip back to the continent since his summer summit in Geneva with Putin. There, he will meet face-to-face with his European counterparts to assess the war.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Weather Threat Overnight

THURSDAY: Our nicest day of the week will actually be on St. Patrick’s Day! Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. FRIDAY: Another quick shot of rain and a few thunderstorms will come early Friday, mainly before sunrise with the passage of a cold front. There will be […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Mccaul
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Economy#Russian#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

Putin exposes Biden’s weakness in Ukraine and exploits it

Whether President Joe Biden is leading from behind on Ukraine or merely lagging behind is an open question. Biden and his administration keep trying to catch up to where others were a month earlier or a day before. By which time, they’re behind again. The president’s vacillation is the result of a generation-long weakening of Washington’s will to lead globally. Some of this comes from the isolationist Right, which wants America to be strong behind its frontiers but uninvolved abroad. But it is more the result of a repudiation of America’s benign strength and singular fitness by radicals who now control the Democratic Party.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia personally sanctions Biden, son Hunter, Hillary Clinton, others

On Tuesday, Russia announced personal sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden, and 12 other Americans, including his son Hunter Biden. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new Russian sanctions are in retaliation to the sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. Beyond President...
POLITICS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy