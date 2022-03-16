ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies Rumors: Kyle Schwarber Agrees to 4-Year Contract Worth Nearly $20M AAV

By Erin Walsh
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber reportedly agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported it's a four-year pact worth just under $20 million annually. The news comes after Schwarber, who spent the second...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies Reach Agreement With Veteran Slugger Kyle Schwarber: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on wanting the Phillies to add another big bat to the lineup. Well, the reigning MVP got his wish on Wednesday. The Phillies have reached an agreement with veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reports the deal is four years with an average annual value of just under $20 million per year. Schwarber, 29, fills a much-needed hole for the Phillies in the outfield. He’s a significant upgrade over Andrew McCutchen after Philadelphia declined his option last year. Schwarber declined his option with the Boston Red Sox last fall to become a free agent. Schwarber adds a powerful left-handed hitter to a Phillies lineup already featuring Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins. With the Red Sox and Washington Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and recorded 71 RBIs. Schwarber also set career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He’s hit at least 25 homers in four of his past five seasons, and he’ll have a good chance to continue that in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, the Phillies signed relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber find new homes

While Chicago Cubs fans may have been hoping for a reunion with members of the 2016 World Series championship squad, none appear to be in the cards, as several key players on that team have found new homes. On Wednesday, third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly reached an agreement with the...
MLB
NBC Sports

Exploring 4 different Phillies lineup options with Kyle Schwarber

So what does the addition of Kyle Schwarber do for the Phillies' lineup?. Let's look at several different variations, assuming health and that the regular group of position players is mostly set. Schwarber carries obvious middle-of-the-order power appeal with 81 home runs the last three seasons, two fewer than Bryce...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts delivers strong statement on Trevor Bauer’s future with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers easily have one of the best rosters in all of baseball. They were hoping they could also get former All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer back this season, strengthening their rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, and left a strong remark regarding the potential future of Bauer with the organization.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox lose Kyle Schwarber to Phillies in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox will not be bringing Kyle Schwarber back to Fenway Park for the 2022 MLB season. The veteran slugger has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, per NBC Sports Philly's Jim Salisbury. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the following comment on Schwarber:
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Tomas Hertl, Sharks Agree To 8-Year Contract Extension with Reported $8M AAV

Tomas Hertl has been with the San Jose Sharks his entire NHL career, and the team will keep him around for the foreseeable future. San Jose announced it agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the veteran center, which will keep him on the team through 2029-30 season. David Pagnotta...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Stark
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Jon Heyman
Bleacher Report

Kris Bryant, Rockies Reportedly Agree to 7-Year, $182M Contract in MLB Free Agency

After finishing the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants, Kris Bryant is reportedly on the move. Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Bryant agreed to a seven-year deal worth $182 million from the Colorado Rockies. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the contract includes a full no-trade clause.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Dodgers' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Freddie Freeman's, $162M Contract

The rest of the National League is officially on notice. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal with star first baseman Freddie Freeman on Wednesday night. According to Spotrac, the team's total payroll for the 2022 campaign is $231.5...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Nick Castellanos Rumors: Phillies 'Closing in' on Contract with Star Outfielder

Having already made one big splash in free agency, the Philadelphia Phillies might not be done adding to their roster. Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Phillies are in "serious pursuit" of Nick Castellanos. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added Friday night that the two sides are "closing in" on a deal.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Phillies take big swing with massive Nick Castellanos signing

The Philadelphia Phillies upgraded their lineup on Friday night by signing All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos, per Jeff Passan. The deal is worth $100 million over five years. The deal helps the Phillies lineup become far more balanced as they recently signed left-handed hitting Kyle Schwarber. Castellanos represents a powerful right-handed...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aav#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Washington Nationals#The Boston Globe#The Milwaukee Brewers#Mlb Network
Bleacher Report

Freddie Freeman Rumors: Dodgers 'Making Progress' On Multi-Year Contract With 1B

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly closing in on one of the best free agents available on the entire market. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the National League West team is "making progress on a multiyear deal" with first baseman Freddie Freeman that could guarantee him approximately $150 million.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Eagles Rumors: GM Howie Roseman Agrees to 3-Year Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have reportedly agreed on a three-year contract extension. Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reported Thursday that Roseman, who had one season left on his previous deal, is now under contract through the 2025 NFL season. ESPN's Tim McManus confirmed the deal. Roseman...
NFL
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Phillies bring in slugger Schwarber to help end playoff drought

Health department addresses incorrect vaccination data. Philadelphia's Department of Health addressed the incorrect data being displayed about the city's vaccination rates. The city's dashboard wrongfully showed that half of children ages five to 11 were vaccinated when in actuality only about one-third were. Another error was showing that 82% of adults were vaccinated when only about three in four were.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy