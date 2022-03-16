Chelsea fan and billionaire Nick Candy DENIES reports that he will team up with consortium including Jonathan Goldstein to buy the club... as the prospective Blues owner does not want to team up with a Tottenham supporter!

Prospective Chelsea owner Nick Candy has distanced himself from reports that he has sought to team up with the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Tottenham fan Jonathan Goldstein.

There have been suggestions that Candy had reached out to the group, which also includes Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss.

But Candy is adamant that is not the case and says he does not want to team up with a Spurs fan to buy Chelsea.

A spokesperson for the Candy bid said: This is a completely unsubstantiated rumour.

'There are no talks underway with Nick Candy and the Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein consortium, not least because Mr Candy does not want a lifelong Spurs fan as part of the future ownership of Chelsea Football Club.’

The British billionaire is one of half-a-dozen interested parties preparing bids in excess of £2billion for the club.

Candy attended Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday and ahead of the game a spokesperson for the property developer said: 'We welcome the news that the sale of the club will be conducted quickly.

‘This is a reassuring development for fans after a week of great uncertainty. If the club requires money to operate in the short term, Mr Candy would be happy to help ensure it has the necessary financial resources, subject to Government approval.’

Candy also pledged to push for a fan representative to join Chelsea’s board if his bid is successful.

Meanwhile, American tycoon Ken Griffin has reportedly joined forces with the owners of Chicago Cubs to launch a blockbuster of his own to takeover Chelsea.

Sky claim the Ricketts family and Griffin have come together to create an investment group and will lodge a formal offer for the west London outfit on Friday.

That coincides with the deadline set by American merchant bank Raine Group - who are handling the sale of the club - for bids to be submitted

A spokesman for the consortium told Sky: 'The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday.

'As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.

'We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course.'

Griffin is the founder and chief executive of Citadel, an American multinational hedge fund and financial services company.

Forbes recently estimated the 53-year-old's wealth at £20billion ($26.5bn), which makes him the reported 45th richest man in America and the wealthiest individual in the public domain interested in solving Chelsea's crisis by buying the club from Roman Abramovich.

It is also reported that the Ricketts' have shown interest in Chelsea beforehand, having made an offer to buy the club in 2018. The family have also been linked with a making a bid for AC Milan in recent years.

As it stands, property developer Candy, the Swiss-American consortium and a group led by British businessman Sir Martin Broughton are among those rated as the most serious contenders.

But reports suggest the Swiss-American consortium - involving Swiss billionaire Wyss, American tycoon Todd Boehly and London-based property investor Jonathan Goldstein - is still looking to complete its team.

Meanwhile Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako has also thrown his hat into the ring, pledging to bring stability back to Chelsea after confirming to Sportsmail that he is interested in bidding for the club.

Claims emerged last week that the gold mine owner was exploring an offer to buy the crisis-stricken Stamford Bridge club, with a spokesman for the African businessman now confirming his interest.

Chelsea have been cleared to play the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille, despite Abramovich being added to the European Union's sanction 'black list'.

Fears had grown in France that Wednesday's Champions League clash would not be able to go ahead after the EU followed the UK Government in sanctioning Chelsea's Russian owner due to his links to Vladimir Putin.

After Abramovich's British assets were frozen last week, placing Chelsea under a transfer embargo and preventing them from selling tickets and merchandise amongst other prohibitions, the club were issued a special Government licence to continue football operations in the UK.

Reports in France suggested they would need a similar licence to face Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, but a UEFA official has told inews that the EU will be following the UK's sanctions, meaning they are still able to compete in the Champions League.