Buffalo woman looking for answers after her parked car was involved in hit-and-run crash
A Buffalo woman is looking for answers after her parked car was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the city's North Park neighborhood Monday.
Home surveillance video captured the crash as it happened. Sydney, the woman who owns the vehicle, said the van drove off after the crash and she wants to know how something like this could have happened.
Buffalo police said they are investigating the crash and are in possession of the video.
