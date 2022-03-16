ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo woman looking for answers after her parked car was involved in hit-and-run crash

By Anthony Reyes
 1 day ago
A Buffalo woman is looking for answers after her parked car was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the city's North Park neighborhood Monday.

Home surveillance video captured the crash as it happened. Sydney, the woman who owns the vehicle, said the van drove off after the crash and she wants to know how something like this could have happened.

Buffalo police said they are investigating the crash and are in possession of the video.

Comments / 9

Penny Tanyi
1d ago

a few years ago it happened twice to the same vehicle we had right in front of the house first time a neighbor witnessed it the second time a cop saw it and both happened overnight

Reply
2
Nylina Luciano Rodriguez
1d ago

I agree. Why is this even on the news? It has happened so many times before, especially to some of my friends and family, and it never made the news. They should just call their insurance and be thankful no one was in the car to get hurt.

Reply
2
Only the facts! ?
1d ago

If they don't care & respect themselves & their property, THEY COULD GIVE 2 DAMNS ABOUT YOU & YOURS! 💯

Reply
4
 

