Fantasy baseball: These pitchers need to be in your rotation

Now that the collective bargaining agreement is done, it's time to move on to the next phase: the exhibition season.

This is the stage where Major League Baseball jobs are won and lost, and where regulars find their groove.

For fantasy baseball team owners, this is the time to peruse each box score, pitching line, and note or nugget written on each team and player to decipher who you will draft.

The spring training season begins Thursday, and each club will play a minimum of 17 games over the 21-day window, which runs through April 6. The official MLB regular season begins Thursday, April 7.

We will now continue with our look at fantasy breakout players and sleepers, focusing on starting pitchers.

■ It took San Francisco's Logan Webb three seasons to figure out major league hitters, but he has figured them out. The 25-year-old right-hander had a 3.03 ERA in 2021 after an ERA north of 5.00 in his first two years.

Over 148⅓ innings last season, Webb went 11-3 with 128 hits allowed while striking out 158. Kind of a breakout season, but 2022 will be even better. A fourth-round draft pick in 2014, Webb has all the tools to anchor the Giants' rotation. You'll need to draft him early to get him on your team.

■ Another breakout candidate is left-hander Yusei Kikuchi , who signed with Toronto over the weekend. The 30-year-old who came to the majors via Japan in 2019 hasn't had a great transition, but he appears ready to do so now.

Kikuchi had a 4.97 ERA over three years with Seattle, but his numbers have improved each year. In 2021, he had a 4.41 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 157 innings while winning seven games. Kikuchi is a great source for strikeouts and has a high ceiling. Grab him in the middle rounds of your draft.

■ One-time top prospect Jesus Luzardo has had a rough introduction to the majors, going 9-11 with a 5.36 ERA over three seasons in limited work. Traded by Oakland to Miami last season, the left-hander has all the makings of an ace. He has the arsenal to dominate hitters, he just needs to right combination.

Luzardo has great velocity, but needs to locate his pitches better. The 24-year-old should blossom with the Marlins, who seem to know how to make young pitchers better. Luzardo will get you strikeouts, but is probably still a sleeper with his past performance. You'll be able to wait to draft him, just don't wait too long.

■ When we say ace potential, Tampa Bay's Shane Baz comes to mind. The 22-year-old right-hander will be slotted into the Rays' starting rotation from the get-go. Stolen from Pittsburgh in the Chris Archer deal as the player to be named later, Baz went 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two games at the end of last season.

Tampa Bay liked what they saw, so they turned to him in the playoffs. In the minors, Baz had a 2.06 ERA with a 0.80 WHIP and a 4.4 percent walk rate. That continued in the majors. He's been going high in most drafts, so you'll have to do the same to watch him produce on your team. (Don't forget about Tampa Bay's other Shane , the left-handed McClanahan . Draft him while you're at it.)

■ Josiah Gray's numbers in his rookie season were pretty bad, posting a 5.48 ERA over 62⅔ innings with the Los Angeles Dodgers and then Washington. The Nationals like what they have though, as the 24-year-old right-hander has the ability to miss a lot of bats.

In the minors, Gray had a 29.2 percent strikeout rate and a 2.41 ERA over 198 innings. He also had a very low walk rate in the minors, which he hasn't mastered yet in the majors. Once he does that, the sky's the limit. You should be able to get him in the later rounds.

■ A diamond in the rough is in our own backyard, as Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal has the stuff to make hitters look silly. Unfortunately, that didn't happen enough in 2021 as the 25-year-old gave up 35 home runs over 149⅓ innings. That's got to change.

Skubal shows promise, and is likely the No. 2 starter on the Tigers after Eduardo Rodriguez . Watch Skubal over the next two weeks, then decide where you should draft him. Don't let him slide by you.

■ Other names to look at are Ranger Suarez of Philadelphia, Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels, Luis Garcia of Houston, Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox, Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Stephen Strasburg of Washington.