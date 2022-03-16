ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I’m an ex-Trader Joe’s employee – the 10 things you should never do in stores and why you shouldn’t argue about products

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

TRADER Joe's employees are part of why people love shopping there.

However, the customers are not always right, according to an ex-employee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rC5sP_0egpMboH00
The tropical-themed grocery store is the favorite for many shoppers

The ex-employee has a list of things they wished customers would stop doing at the grocery store, they told Insider.

Most shoppers appreciate the affordable prices, but some will try to barter with employees to get a better deal.

Employees have no say in prices, and the reason items may be more expensive is because of the cost of quality ingredients.

Arguing with a cashier about the price of chocolate-covered banana slices will just hold up the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAKz1_0egpMboH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2K9p_0egpMboH00

Free samples are a staple in the stores, but that doesn't mean shoppers have to take each one.

If you sample an item and don't like it, simply throw it away rather than complain or try to give it back.

For those that do like the samples, make sure the waste is always thrown away properly. There's no need for the next shopper to see discarded spoons and cups on the shelves next to their favorite wine.

Finding trash around the store and in carts also makes it harder for employees to keep the store up to the standard shoppers expect.

Parking lots and stores may be smaller than shoppers would like, but berating employees about the lack of space is futile and dampens their day.

Shopping early in the morning close to opening can give shoppers extra room in the parking lot and shorter lines.

For shoppers who get caught in a long line, know that employees are trying to keep it moving and get everyone out as quickly as possible. Complaining or insulting the cashier makes it a bad experience for everyone.

Carts that aren't put back properly can make parking lots even smaller by taking up valuable spaces. Returning your cart to where it's supposed to be helps shoppers and employees alike.

On that note, shoppers hoping to get a week's worth of groceries done should avoid heading to TJ's near closing.

The night crew has to stay until every customer leaves. They could end up leaving much later than expected due to last-minute shoppers.

TJ's employees have no problem helping customers find items or bag groceries a certain way. Customers should remember to ask the employee rather than demand. A little kindness goes a long way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lExe1_0egpMboH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sLar_0egpMboH00

Some of the signature snacks at TJ's have been discontinued, but arguing about it or yelling at an employee won't bring them back.

Finally, in most stores the morale is high and the employees are genuinely happy to be working. But if you see someone who isn't smiling, there's no need to point it out.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Mashed

33% Think This Is The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

When any shopper enters Trader Joe's, the warm tiki vibe seems to bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Even if people make a mad dash for that must-have Fearless Flyer find, there is a sense of welcoming around every corner. Even though Reader's Digest reports that the stores weren't a huge success when Joe Coulombe opened his first store in 1967, the brand has become legendary. It is more than just a convenient place to shop and a great place to keep the grocery bill in balance, even when there are a plethora of finds on the shelf. The balance between tasty and cost-effective is clear.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Walmart's Shortages Are Getting Worse And Worse—We Can’t Believe This News!

Walmart continues to be a one-stop-shop for many people, suiting customers’ needs for clothing, appliances, entertainment devices and even groceries. As seen in many recent Reddit threads, however, shoppers have voiced their concerns over food shortages, and particularly, a lack of frozen chicken in their local Walmart stores. Some have documented photos of empty aisles, footage of missing chicken in their store’s meat sections, and continue to share related stories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
BGR.com

One of Costco’s biggest secrets was just revealed

It’s only recently that I’ve discovered just how passionate Costco’s loyal fan base is for the membership-only retail chain. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also promote changes in that product availability, in addition to touting the myriad deals that shoppers quickly pounce on. And then there’s the Costco Kirkland Signature brand.
RETAIL
Banana 101.5

Check Your Deodorants Now! Scary Recall Underway for Popular Brands

Check your deodorants right away! There is a massive recall underway that included popular brands. The FDA has announced that Brut and Sure aerosol deodorant sprays are being recalled nationwide after benzene, a human carcinogen, was found in the product. The Connecticut-based HRB Brands issued a voluntary recall after the toxic chemical was detected.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco's Hot Dog Meal Is So Cheap

There is no more universally-beloved food item than the humble hot dog. The thought of this simple sausage might invoke sentimental memories of family barbecues, warm summer nights celebrating the Fourth of July, or even going out to a carnival or baseball game. Oh, and of course, the Costco food court. Everyone loves hot dogs — perhaps that's why there's a whole month dedicated to this humble tube steak.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy