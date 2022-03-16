ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Helping small businesses help their employees: A Maryland bill aims to subsidize health insurance costs; will it survive? | COMMENTARY

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago

A problem with having a big influx of funds, in this case hundreds of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, is that it’s often accompanied by a long line of organizations with their hands out, advocating for one worthy cause after the other. The needs are almost always greater than the windfall, no matter how large, and many will leave empty-handed, despite the meaningful benefit their projects could offer individuals.

One such worthwhile proposal that’s in jeopardy before the General Assembly would provide subsidies to certain small businesses and nonprofits to help them and their employees better afford health insurance plans on the Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

The legislation, House Bill 709 and Senate Bill 632 , calls for up to $45 million in subsidies annually for calendar years 2024 through 2029 for businesses and nonprofits with 25 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees, and an additional $3 million in outreach. Unfortunately for the bill, it was to be “subject to the availability and receipt of federal funds,” which is never a guarantee, and Maryland’s pile of money is already largely claimed.

There’s a movement underway to salvage a sliver of the proposal, and we heartily hope lawmakers see the merits. While it would likely only affect a few thousand people, rather than tens of thousands as in the original bill, every little bit counts.

Just 37% of small businesses in the state provide health coverage to their employees, compared with 95% of large employers. That means workers either pay full freight themselves or go without. Helping small businesses cover some of the cost would also help them attract workers. And it would help workers get on the health insurance rolls, offering them protection from the often bankrupting price of unexpected medical care.

There’s also an equity factor to be considered. As of last year, nearly 40% of Maryland’s small businesses were owned by people of color, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. And nearly 43% of small business employees are non-white. These groups are also the least likely to have health coverage. While the implementation of the federal Affordable Care Act in 2010 helped close the gap, some gains were lost during the Donald Trump administration, and disparities persist today.

The last ditch effort to push the bill forward comes at a steep price, however; so steep, you can’t even call it a compromise. The details are still being worked out, but for now, advocates are recommending a two-year pilot program of $3 million in subsidies each year, paid for from the state budget. Eligible employers would now include those with 1 to 10 employees, not up to 25, and they would be required to have not offered group health insurance to their workers for the prior 12 months.

The basic criteria of the reworked proposal are modeled after a 2007 state law, known as the Working Families and Small Business Health Coverage Act. It offered a health insurance tax credit that left only 35% to 50% of the insurance premium on an employer’s tab — a significant discount. Under that program, health insurance was extended to more than 100,000 uninsured Marylanders from July 2008 to May 2015, when it was shut down on speculation that small business tax credits from the Affordable Care Act would make the state program unnecessary.

It didn’t work out that way, however. There wasn’t enough money, and few took advantage of it because of a cumbersome structure, leading the state to once again look for ways to boost health insurance coverage on its own. The size of the subsidy in today’s proposal would be determined by the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which oversees the Maryland Health Connection. It’s expected to help at least 2,000 people get coverage.

At a cost of $6 million, it’s a bargain.

The original bills introduced in the legislature this year had bipartisan support, if not financial backing, and we’d hope to see the same for the scaled down pilot. If it proves worthy after two years, we’d also expect it to grow in the future — but with dedicated funding.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
Tacoma News Tribune

Tacoma offers grants to help offset costs of businesses’ broken-window repairs

Tacoma is making use of some of its American Rescue Plan Act money to help businesses who have seen their windows shattered amid a string of assorted crimes. Applications will be taken online starting Monday from eligible small businesses (no more than 15 full-time employees) based in Tacoma seeking to recoup some of their expenses.
TACOMA, WA
WHNT-TV

Fuel Costs Impact on Small Business

Local businesses are feeling the weight of rising fuel prices as it impacts their operation costs. Business owners are having to decide whether to eat the cost or pass it on to the consumer.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Daily Herald

SBDC helps small businesses solve staffing issues

"Now hiring" signs are commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. All kinds of businesses have been hit with employee departures, but the problem has taken a bigger toll on smaller organizations. According to a June survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), 61 percent of small businesses reported a staffing shortage.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

VA chief to recommend hospital closures and expansions in restructuring of the country’s largest health-care system

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Monday will recommend closing hospitals and outpatient clinics from Massachusetts to South Dakota in the biggest effort to reconfigure the country’s largest health-care system since it was created after World War I. The proposal calls for closing three major VA hospitals, McDonough said...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Gov. Sisolak, Nevada leaders announce help for small businesses and startups

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak made an announcement from Southern Nevada Tuesday aimed at helping small businesses and startups in Nevada. The governor was joined by Mayor Carolyn Goodman of Las Vegas and, virtually, by Mayor Hilary Schieve of Reno to announce the launch of a first-ever nationally ranked small business and startup accelerator.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#Health Disparities#The General Assembly#House#Senate
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Senior living: With Medicare, more employers move retirees to advantage plans

An increasing number of employers over the past decade have used the federal government’s Medicare Advantage program as an alternative to their existing retiree health plans and traditional Medicare coverage — a deal that, experts say, saves money but one that could also disrupt health care for retirees.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers signs two bills aimed at helping Wisconsin restaurants recover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed two bills into law Monday aimed at helping Wisconsin restaurants as they continue to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic. “Wisconsin’s restaurants play critical roles our communities, bringing people together, bolstering tourism and travel, and providing unique experiences to residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy