Susan Parker, 60

Susan (Crickett) Wood Parker, 60, of Titusville, FL, passed away in her sleep on March 12, 2022, after a sudden diagnosis of cancer. She was surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hartford, CT, but grew up in Fayetteville and graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School. Susan got her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Keuka College and had a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. She was a very dedicated nurse for 35 years and was a healer by nature.

Susan was known to love a good party, be incredibly strong, uniquely creative and a wonderful mother. She loved gardening and hanging out with her cats and her chickens.

The last six years were spent helping to raise three of her grandchildren, and they were the light of her life. She loved to travel and went to Peru by herself to spend a month being guided through the rainforest.

Susan is survived by children, Meghan Hopkins of Titusville, FL, Christopher Hopkins of Canandaigua; stepchildren, Nicholas (Jamaica) Parker, Ashley (Robert) Wilcox, Adam (Erin) Parker; and 10 grandchildren. She also leaves behind father, Russell (Bette) Wood; brothers, Mark (Kathy) Wood and Alan (Tracy) Wood; and beloved cats, Loki and Montequilla. Susan was predeceased by her daughter, Amber Hopkins; husband, James Parker; and mother, Nancy Staples Wood.

Services will be held in July 2022 in Penn Yan and the family will provide details when the time gets closer.