ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas boy born with 12 fingers writes book

By Emily Younger
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16C4Z3_0egpLkn100

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Can little kids do big things? A Wichita kindergartner is a soon-to-be-published author. He’s on a mission to prove age is merely a number, all while showing others it’s OK to be different.

Wyatt Shield, 6, was born with extra thumbs for a total of 12 fingers.

Showing off his hands, Wyatt told KSN News, “Six on each hand. Some here and some here.”

The Trinity Academy Elementary School student now has 10-working fingers, but it was a process to get to that point.

“The first doctor that we saw here told us it would take probably eight surgeries and that he wouldn’t be able to write his name by kindergarten,” said Wyatt’s mom Amanda Shield.

Kansas teen donates hair after grandma gets cancer

Wyatt’s Shriners journey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnfH7_0egpLkn100
Wyatt Shield (Courtesy: Amanda Shield)

The Shield’s got a second opinion at Shriners Children’s in St. Louis.

“They put him on a level playing field for writing and drawing and giving him the chance to excel and succeed,” Amanda explained.

“Children who have two thumbs on one hand … they can be quite functional, so we really tried to convey that at that first visit because it’s really important. It helps to empower the family and empower the children that they can do whatever they want,” said Dr. Lindley Wall, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

The doctors at Shriners were able to correct Wyatt’s hands in just three surgeries.

“The first surgery was really going down from two thumbs and reconstructing the remaining thumb to be straight and to be strong,” Dr. Wall explained.

Several months later, doctors straightened Wyatt’s remaining thumbs giving him close to normal function.

“Things, at first, we thought maybe we would have to do things differently because of his limitations, but he has none, and that’s because of Shriners and because of all they have done to help him and give him the confidence to try anything, like write a book at six,” Amanda said.

‘I should be dead’: Kansas teen on crash

Inspired to write a book

Amanda said Wyatt came to her in 2021 with the idea of sharing his health journey with the world.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I like telling my story. I am going to write a book,'” Amanda explained.

A few days later, Amanda laughingly said Wyatt dictated his story, “Wyatt’s Big Adventure,” to her from the bathtub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrAHh_0egpLkn100
Wyatt Shield

The book follows Wyatt’s health journey, including his trips to Shriners, his surgeries, his long time in a cast and the ice-cream cold pool he swam in before and after his hospital visits. The theme overarching theme is inclusion, something that’s extremely important to Wyatt.

“So other people know that it’s OK to be different,” Wyatt said. “God makes all of us different. Some people have blue eyes, green eyes, and brown eyes. Some people are short. Some people are tall. Some people have 12 fingers.”

Amanda said she was not surprised by Wyatt’s message. She describes him as an exceptional kid with a servant’s heart, adding she was felt compelled to help her son reach his publishing goal.

“You move the obstacles. Whether it be because they have extra fingers, whether it be a big goal that a little bit of support can set them up for just a lifetime of confidence and success,” Amanda said.

That success goes beyond just writing the book. Wyatt is also the illustrator of the project. However, he was sure to give his mother some credit when showing off some of his recent drawings to KSN.

“My mom has helped me draw stuff because my mom is way better at drawing than me. That’s true,” Wyatt giggled.

Kansan gives the gift of life to a stranger

How do I get a book?

Wyatt’s Big Adventure ” is on presale until April 1. The book should be available by Sep. 1 on Amazon and The Nook bookstore in Baldwin City. Wyatt also has the goal of putting it in Wichita school libraries.

Some of the proceeds of the book will go to Shriners and the group that transports patients like Wyatt to and from the hospital.

Niki Manbeck with Imperium Publishing is publishing Wyatt’s book.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

What is the American Song Contest, and who is representing Kansas?

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — By now, you have probably heard that NBC’s American Song Contest begins on Monday, March 21, from 7-9 p.m. CST, but do you know what it is? The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country’s vote for the best […]
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
Wichita, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
City
Baldwin City, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman says religion, education motivate her to help the community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman is using her religion and education to help others. Meet Sue Wilke. She’s been involved in several different programs and organizations that work to make the community a better place. One of those organizations is the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) which is a professional women’s group that helps women […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Virus that caused ‘catastrophic loss’ of Kansas fish species spreading to other lakes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A potentially lethal virus affecting fish is passing through lakes in Kansas, causing drastic population decreases in local species including, most notably, largemouth bass. According to a newsletter from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the largemouth bass virus has been circulating in several Kansas lakes, causing largemouth bass populations to […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Journey Brown
KSNT News

Pet killed in Manhattan apartment fire

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An early morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building was to blame for the death a cat found to have suffered smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called to 2215 College Avenue, building Q, at 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second […]
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Ksn News#Trinity Academy#Shriners Children
KSNT News

Kansas farmer’s offer advice to protect your birds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking hunters to take additional action when handling wild birds due to the influenza around the state. KSNT met with a local farmer, to find out what steps those with birds can take. Keeping a watchful eye over flu-like symptoms in your bird, including […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Greater Topeka Partnership holds Spring Women’s Forum at The Beacon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their annual Spring Women’s Forum at the newly renovated The Beacon event center, 420 SW 9th St. in downtown Topeka. The event included keynote speakers Wendy Doyle of United WE and Polo Reo Tate of Athena International. The forum included a rundown of The State of Women […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
KSNT News

Jury hears Ballentine testimony during Mendez trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trial of Francisco Mendez, which began earlier this week, heard extensive testimony from Corey Ballentine, the friend of Washburn football player Dwane Simmons who was killed three years ago. Mendez stands accused of murdering Simmons outside of a house party in April of 2019. The prosecution team called Ballentine to testify […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-month narcotics investigation in central Kansas has led law enforcement officers to seize guns and explosives. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of all the items seized on its Facebook page. The sheriff’s office said the narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned. Pawnee County deputies […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy