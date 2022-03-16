Kansas boy born with 12 fingers writes book

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Can little kids do big things? A Wichita kindergartner is a soon-to-be-published author. He’s on a mission to prove age is merely a number, all while showing others it’s OK to be different.

Wyatt Shield, 6, was born with extra thumbs for a total of 12 fingers.

Showing off his hands, Wyatt told KSN News, “Six on each hand. Some here and some here.”

The Trinity Academy Elementary School student now has 10-working fingers, but it was a process to get to that point.

“The first doctor that we saw here told us it would take probably eight surgeries and that he wouldn’t be able to write his name by kindergarten,” said Wyatt’s mom Amanda Shield.

Wyatt’s Shriners journey

Wyatt Shield (Courtesy: Amanda Shield)

The Shield’s got a second opinion at Shriners Children’s in St. Louis.

“They put him on a level playing field for writing and drawing and giving him the chance to excel and succeed,” Amanda explained.

“Children who have two thumbs on one hand … they can be quite functional, so we really tried to convey that at that first visit because it’s really important. It helps to empower the family and empower the children that they can do whatever they want,” said Dr. Lindley Wall, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

The doctors at Shriners were able to correct Wyatt’s hands in just three surgeries.

“The first surgery was really going down from two thumbs and reconstructing the remaining thumb to be straight and to be strong,” Dr. Wall explained.

Several months later, doctors straightened Wyatt’s remaining thumbs giving him close to normal function.

“Things, at first, we thought maybe we would have to do things differently because of his limitations, but he has none, and that’s because of Shriners and because of all they have done to help him and give him the confidence to try anything, like write a book at six,” Amanda said.

Inspired to write a book

Amanda said Wyatt came to her in 2021 with the idea of sharing his health journey with the world.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I like telling my story. I am going to write a book,'” Amanda explained.

A few days later, Amanda laughingly said Wyatt dictated his story, “Wyatt’s Big Adventure,” to her from the bathtub.

Wyatt Shield

The book follows Wyatt’s health journey, including his trips to Shriners, his surgeries, his long time in a cast and the ice-cream cold pool he swam in before and after his hospital visits. The theme overarching theme is inclusion, something that’s extremely important to Wyatt.

“So other people know that it’s OK to be different,” Wyatt said. “God makes all of us different. Some people have blue eyes, green eyes, and brown eyes. Some people are short. Some people are tall. Some people have 12 fingers.”

Amanda said she was not surprised by Wyatt’s message. She describes him as an exceptional kid with a servant’s heart, adding she was felt compelled to help her son reach his publishing goal.

“You move the obstacles. Whether it be because they have extra fingers, whether it be a big goal that a little bit of support can set them up for just a lifetime of confidence and success,” Amanda said.

That success goes beyond just writing the book. Wyatt is also the illustrator of the project. However, he was sure to give his mother some credit when showing off some of his recent drawings to KSN.

“My mom has helped me draw stuff because my mom is way better at drawing than me. That’s true,” Wyatt giggled.

How do I get a book?

“ Wyatt’s Big Adventure ” is on presale until April 1. The book should be available by Sep. 1 on Amazon and The Nook bookstore in Baldwin City. Wyatt also has the goal of putting it in Wichita school libraries.

Some of the proceeds of the book will go to Shriners and the group that transports patients like Wyatt to and from the hospital.

Niki Manbeck with Imperium Publishing is publishing Wyatt’s book.

