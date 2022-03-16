ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Meriden annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 47th year

By Olivia Perreault
 1 day ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden’s 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to the Silver City this month after a two-year hiatus.

The Meriden Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), the country’s largest Irish-American organization, announced the news Thursday.

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 26, kicking-off at 10 a.m. from the corner of East Main Street and Parker Avenue. The route will continue through downtown Meriden before concluding at the corner of West Main Street and Bradley Avenue.

This year’s edition of the parade came to fruition thanks to the fundraising effort led by Meriden-native and U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. Parade co-chairs Jim Finley and Doreen Roddy noted AOH’s gratitude towards Cardona, as well as several city officials, for their assistance in keeping the tradition alive.

Dozens of individual and business donors have contributed, with more donations pledged.

“The Meriden AOH St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a unifying event that celebrates diversity that gives Meriden its strength and soul,” Finley said in a statement. “After a two-year absence it’s time to march again through the heart of downtown and have some fun.”

Cardona has been named Meriden AOH Person of the Year for his efforts, and Geraldine Hayes of the Ladies AOH has been named the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal for her contributions.

Marchers are currently needed for the parade. Those who want to sign up to march in the parade by themselves or with an organization should contact Finley at (203) 804-6895.

