Study: Mild cognitive impairment may lead to Alzheimer’s Disease

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re not familiar with the term mild cognitive impairment, you’re not the only one.

More than 80% of Americans are not familiar with this condition. It’s something that affects up to 18% of people ages 60 and older.

The condition can lead to Alzheimer’s Disease, a new survey has found.

Executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Oregon and Southwest Washington, Tracy Morgan, joined AM Extra to discuss more.

