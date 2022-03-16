Study: Mild cognitive impairment may lead to Alzheimer’s Disease
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re not familiar with the term mild cognitive impairment, you’re not the only one.
More than 80% of Americans are not familiar with this condition. It’s something that affects up to 18% of people ages 60 and older.Unidentified stolen music memorabilia recovered by Portland police
The condition can lead to Alzheimer’s Disease, a new survey has found.
Executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Oregon and Southwest Washington, Tracy Morgan, joined AM Extra to discuss more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 2