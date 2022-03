Coffee isn't so much a beverage as it is a necessity to civilized society. Or at least that's my view before I've had at least one cup in the morning. Some people will drink anything that's warm and caffeinated, while others are picky about the flavor profile and brewing method. If you're particular about your cup of coffee, there's nothing better than a coffee shop that gets your latte, mocha or regular old dark roast exactly right. But if you're wondering what all the fuss is about, here's a coffee 101 starting with a basic question: Is there actually any difference between espresso and coffee?

