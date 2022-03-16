ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber gas surcharge starts today

By Will Tran
 1 day ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gas prices will hit you even if you don’t drive your own car.

Starting today if you hop into an Uber you will be charged an extra 45 to 55 cents per ride.

It’s basically gas tax, as the companies are charging you that and giving the money directly to the drivers to help them with the skyrocketing gas prices.

If you use Uber Eats, you’ll be charged an extra 35 to 45 cents.

Lyft didn’t say how much they will charge you but like Uber the money will go directly to the drivers.

Also if you’re thinking you’re hopping into an electric car so you shouldn’t be charged: you would be wrong as Uber will give the extra money to those drivers as well.

Uber driver Sugito Brooke said “I’m glad to receive something to offset the gas prices” because “I just notice I have less money at the end of the week.”

KRON4 News

Silicon Valley records slight rise in unemployment rate to start 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A recent analysis shows the unemployment rate in Silicon Valley has risen slightly to start 2022. The unemployment rate in the region increased 3.2% in January due in part to a drop in seasonal employment and a spike in COVID-19 cases that occurred after the holidays. Between mid-December and mid-January […]
ECONOMY
KRON4 News

‘Gen Z’ the highest group moving to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new study finds that Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have been moving back to big cities. Rentcafé, a real estate listing firm, found that the volume of rental applications by Gen Z rose 21% over the past year while applications from all other generations declined. The age […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose driver dies in solo crash

SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police in San Jose responded to a crash Wednesday evening that claimed the city’s 21st traffic fatality victim this year. The solo-vehicle wreck was reported about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th and Santa Clara streets, near San Jose State University. The driver of the car died at the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco Unified School District, educators reach agreement addressing payroll issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of teachers and San Francisco Unified School District employees say they have not been paid in months, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Those teachers and employees reached an agreement on Thursday with SFUSD that addresses the recent payroll issues, the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) announced in press release. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman sentenced for embezzling $500K from SF tech co.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman has been sentenced to 37 months in prison, and has been ordered to pay some $500,000 in restitution, after pleading guilty to six counts of wire fraud. Brooke Campbell Solis, 51, of Austin, Texas, had pleaded guilty last August. An attorney, she was hired by a San Francisco-based financial […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

