Uber gas surcharge starts today

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gas prices will hit you even if you don’t drive your own car.

Starting today if you hop into an Uber you will be charged an extra 45 to 55 cents per ride.

It’s basically gas tax, as the companies are charging you that and giving the money directly to the drivers to help them with the skyrocketing gas prices.

If you use Uber Eats, you’ll be charged an extra 35 to 45 cents.

Lyft didn’t say how much they will charge you but like Uber the money will go directly to the drivers.

Also if you’re thinking you’re hopping into an electric car so you shouldn’t be charged: you would be wrong as Uber will give the extra money to those drivers as well.

Uber driver Sugito Brooke said “I’m glad to receive something to offset the gas prices” because “I just notice I have less money at the end of the week.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.