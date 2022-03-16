ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma lawmakers taking rest of week off amid busy part of legislative session

By Andy Weber
KOCO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers will take the rest of the week off for spring break in the midst of a busy part of the legislative session. Abortion and school vouchers have been two hot topics at the Capitol. Six abortion bills passed easily last week but faced...

www.koco.com

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers adjourn 2022 legislative session

Oregon lawmakers adjourned the 2022 short legislative session Friday after passing ambitious legislation, including overtime pay for farmworkers, $600 stimulus payments for low-income workers and a $400 million spending package focused on affordable housing and homelessness. “When we first convened— and I addressed this chamber for the first time as...
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Houston Chronicle

What Texas riot defendant Guy Reffitt said about Ted Cruz as he approached the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON - The Texas man who federal prosecutors call the “tip of the mob’s spear” in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was recorded on video that day saying that he wanted to drag politicians out of the building - including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who was inside working to delay the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
TEXAS STATE
Sioux City Journal

Noem, South Dakota Republicans take aim at abortion pills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to make South Dakota one of the hardest places in the country to get abortion pills gained support Tuesday from Republican House lawmakers, even though a federal judge has halted a similar state rule from taking effect. Every Republican on...
POLITICS
Axios Denver

Democratic bill to ensure unrestricted abortion access in Colorado gets first hearing at Capitol

Colorado wants to make a national statement when it comes to abortion: It is legal here at all times.Driving the news: The General Assembly will hold its first hearing Wednesday on a bill to enshrine unrestricted access to the medical procedure into state law.Why it matters: The Democratic lawmakers who authored the legislation say it's a direct response to new laws in Texas and Florida that add restrictions on abortion in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this year.The move is a first step toward asking Colorado voters to approve a constitutional protection on the 2024 ballot.State...
COLORADO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Just Declared Open Season on Trans Youths

The latest in a long line of attacks on the existence, freedom, and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. was waged on Wednesday, when Texas governor Greg Abbott officially directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as “child abuse.” In a letter to the state’s department of family and protective services, Abbott defined gender-affirming treatments for transgender children—including gender-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications—as “abusive procedures.”
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
THV11

Arkansas lawmakers approve $1M for pregnancy resource centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers approved setting aside in $1 million in state funds Thursday for private pregnancy resource centers that discourage pregnant women from getting an abortion. The majority-Republican House approved by a 75-19 vote legislation creating a grant program for the centers, which provide services to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLA

Florida man seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot gets prison

A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Friday to more than two months in prison. The image of Adam Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi’s podium went viral after the pro-Trump mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnson placed the […]
FLORIDA STATE
Newport News-Times

Oregon Senate Democrats vote to remove Republican who wouldn’t wear mask

Democrats in the Oregon Senate voted to kick a Republican senator out of the Capitol for not wearing a mask on Thursday as outside the building protesters opposed to Covid restrictions blared truck horns. This was the latest escalation in a long-running conflict between Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, and...
OREGON STATE
Kansas City Star

Banning Missouri women from abortions in other states will bring chaos if Roe falls

Missouri state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s plan to prohibit women from seeking abortions in other states is a travesty that should never become law. It’s unconstitutional. It’s unworkable. It violates the privacy rights of women and men. It would provoke an avalanche of similar laws in other states, turning our federal union into chaos.
MISSOURI STATE

