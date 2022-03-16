ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Area Historical Society is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community.

Fairview Area Historical Society is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local.

Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch Fairview Area Historical Society accept their check.

