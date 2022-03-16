Fire truck crash on I-84 in Hartford cleared

A fire truck was involved in a minor crash on I-84 West in Hartford Wednesday morning, a fire official said. No one was injured.

The crash happened about 8:40 a.m. between exits 48 and 47, the Asylum and Sigourney streets exits. The crash scene was cleared by 9:30 a.m.

“Two individuals in the vehicle that hit the apparatus were evaluated and were OK,” said District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. They declined transportation to the hospital.

The fire truck had minor damage to its front bumper, Oquendo said.

The truck had been headed to another incident on the highway, where it was going to provide scene safety, he said.

