Sometimes, you want to hide parts of images you share on WhatsApp — be it because they include personal details, addresses, or other sensitive data your chat partner doesn't necessarily have to see. Of course, there are many ways to achieve this, including cropping (if whatever you want to hide is close to the edges), drawing lines, or even slapping stickers and emoji over sensitive parts. But somehow, the most logical option has been missing up until now. New leaks suggest that the Android app is in for a blur feature, and we now know what it will look like.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO