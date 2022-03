The Calgary Flames are starting to emerge as a top Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference and they are making the right moves to help them make a serious run. They were able to add more forward depth on Wednesday evening when they acquired forward Calle Järnkrok from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for three draft picks. The Flames are sending a 2022 second-round pick (originally belonging to the Florida Panthers), a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Seattle in exchange.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO