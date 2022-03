Since it debuted in 2010, fans have become enthralled with Gold Rush, the Discovery reality show that focuses on the endeavors of an intrepid group of miners searching for their next big score. It goes without saying that the show is enjoyable due to its eclectic cast, funny moments, and high-paced energy, but what really draws people in is the sheer level of knowledge on the subject of mining that fans can ascertain by watching it.

INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO