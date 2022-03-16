ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cloud seeding might not be as promising as drought-troubled states hope

By William R. Cotton
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CU6Q1_0egpJNtg00


This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation .

On mountain peaks scattered across Colorado, machines are set up to fire chemicals into the clouds in attempts to generate snow. The process is called cloud seeding, and as global temperatures rise, more countries and drought-troubled states are using it in sometimes desperate efforts to modify the weather.

But cloud seeding isn’t as simple as it sounds, and it might not be as promising as people wish.

As an atmospheric scientist , I have studied and written about weather modification for 50 years. Cloud seeding experiments that produce snow or rain require the right kind of clouds with enough moisture, and the right temperature and wind conditions. The percentage increases in precipitation are small, and it’s difficult to tell when snow or rain fell naturally and when it was triggered by seeding.

How modern cloud seeding began

The modern age of weather modification began in the 1940s in Schenectady, New York.

Vince Schaefer, a scientist working for General Electric, discovered that adding small pellets of dry ice to a freezer containing “ supercooled ” water droplets triggered a proliferation of ice crystals.

Other scientists had theorized that the right mix of supercooled water drops and ice crystals could cause precipitation. Snow forms when ice crystals in clouds stick together. If ice-forming particles could be added to clouds, the scientists reasoned, moisture that would otherwise evaporate might have a greater chance of falling. Schaefer proved it could work.

On Nov. 13, 1946, Schaefer dropped crushed dry ice from a plane into supercooled stratus clouds. “I looked toward the rear and was thrilled to see long streamers of snow falling from the base of the cloud through which we had just passed,” he wrote in his journal . A few days later, he wrote that trying the same technique appeared to have improved visibility in fog.

A colleague at GE, Bernie Vonnegut, searched through chemical tables for materials with a crystallographic structure similar to ice and discovered that a smoke of silver iodide particles could have the same effect at temperatures below -20 C (-4 F) as dry ice.

Their research led to Project Cirrus , a joint civilian-military program that explored seeding a variety of clouds, including supercooled stratus clouds, cumulus clouds and even hurricanes . Within a few years, communities and companies that rely on water were spending $3 million to $5 million a year on cloud-seeding projects, particularly in the drought-troubled western U.S., according to congressional testimony in the early 1950s .

But does cloud seeding actually work?

The results of about 70 years of research into the effectiveness of cloud seeding are mixed.

Most scientific studies aimed at evaluating the effects of seeding cumulus clouds have shown little to no effect. However, the results of seeding wintertime orographic clouds — clouds that form as air rises over a mountain — have shown increases in precipitation .

There are two basic approaches to cloud seeding. One is to seed supercooled clouds with silver iodide or dry ice, causing ice crystals to grow, consume moisture from the cloud and fall as snow or rain. It might be shot into the clouds in rockets or sprayed from an airplane or mountaintop. The second involves warm clouds and hygroscopic materials like salt particles. These particles take on water vapor, becoming larger to fall faster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLj9A_0egpJNtg00

An illustration of cloud-seeding processes. ( Naomi E. Tesla/Wikipedia/ CC BY 4.0 )

The amount of snow or rain tied to cloud seeding has varied, with up to 14% reported in experiments in Australia . In the U.S., studies have found a few percentage points of increase in precipitation. In a 2020 study, scientists used radar to watch as 20 minutes of cloud seeding caused moisture inside clouds to thicken and fall. In all, about one-tenth of a millimeter of snow accumulated on the ground below in a little over an hour.

Another study, in 2015, used climate data and a six-year cloud-seeding experiment in the mountains of Wyoming to estimate that conditions there were right for cloud seeding about a quarter of the time from November to April. But the results likely would increase the snowpack by no more than about 1.5% for the season.

While encouraging, these experiments have by no means reached the level of significance that Schaefer and his colleagues had anticipated.

Weather modification is gaining interest again

Scientists today are continuing to carry out randomized seeding experiments to determine when cloud seeding enhances precipitation and by how much.

People have raised a few concerns about negative effects from cloud seeding, but those effects appear to be minor. Silver ion is a toxic heavy metal , but the amount of silver iodide in seeded snowpack is so small that extremely sensitive instrumentation must be used to detect its presence.

Meanwhile, extreme weather and droughts are increasing interest in weather modification.

The World Meteorological Organization reported in 2017 that weather modification programs, including suppressing crop-damaging hail and increasing rain and snowfall, were underway in more than 50 countries . My home state of Colorado has supported cloud-seeding operations for years. Regardless of the mixed evidence, many communities are counting on it to work.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Cloud seeding might not be as promising as drought-troubled states hope appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits

For the second time in 10 days, a major Colorado oil producer told shareholders that it’s unlikely to ramp up production amid skyrocketing global energy prices, promising instead to funnel much of the additional cash flow into investors’ pockets. Speaking on an earnings call Wednesday, Civitas Resources chairman and CEO Ben Dell told investors that […] The post Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding.  Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Here are 4 areas the next Denver police monitor should focus on

On Feb. 17, my organization, DASHR, hosted a community forum to meet finalists for the Denver independent monitor role along with our community partners and in collaboration with the Citizen Oversight Board. On March 1, the COB announced that it didn’t quite find what it was looking for in the three finalists and decided to […] The post Here are 4 areas the next Denver police monitor should focus on appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
natureworldnews.com

Human Activities Near Rivers May be Responsible for Severe Droughts, Flood

Recent studies have proven human activities to be one of the vital causes of some natural disasters. Most of the structures built to control and maintain the natural water flow like dams, irrigation systems, and canals might be the actual cause of some natural disasters, especially when not properly maintained.
ENVIRONMENT
Valley News

California drought worsens as state records 100-year record-low rainfall

The state of California’s drought conditions continue to worsen despite December’s winter storms which dumped more than 130 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevadas, a key component of California Department of Water Resources’ water supply forecast.“We could not have asked for a better December in terms of Sierra snow and rain,” Karla Nemeth, director of the DWR, said at the time. But with January and February ending as two of the driest months in more than 100 years, water officials’ hopes of relief from the drought were quickly dashed.With only one month remaining in California’s rainy season and no major storms in the forecast, things are looking bleak for the state.Blaming record breaking heat waves and only light rainfall in the first two months of 2022 along wit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Cloud Seeding#Weather Modification#General Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Saharan dust transforms ski slopes into ‘surface of Mars’ as Spanish resort turns orange

Skiers have been sweeping through a strange new snowscape after a Saharan dust cloud left slopes with an unearthly orange coat.Desert dust was carried hundreds of miles and dumped on ski resorts across Europe, including southern Spain and southwest France.Online commenters likened a clip of the discoloured slopes shared on Twitter to the surface of Mars. Footage shows a skier winding their way down a mountain, with white snow only visible where their skis have cut a path through the dust. The dust cloud has been swirling over Europe this week, turning skies sepia from Madrid to the Swiss...
ENVIRONMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Huge Saharan dust cloud moving across Europe will hit UK this afternoon

Saharan dust moving across Europe could hit the UK on Wednesday, forecasters have said. The Met Office has said the dust cloud, which is 2km above ground level, may fall during showers in southern parts of the country in the afternoon. It comes as parts of southern Spain have been...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Pasadena Star-News

This megadrought’s dry years to come

Reading the tree rings from Montana to northern Mexico, from Pacific beaches to the Colorado Rockies, a team of scientists led by a UCLA researcher has shown that the current long-term drought in the West is the most severe in 1,200 years. It’s not just a dry spell — it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

1K+
Followers
796
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy