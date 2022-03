The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, -10.85% sank 4.6% toward a six-year low in premarket trading Monday, as the China-based e-commerce giant continues to suffer from a broad selloff in China's stock market, as lockdowns resulting from coronavirus outbreaks spark worries over economic growth and amid the threat of de-listing of shares of China-based companies in the U.S. Regulatory crackdowns in China also weighed on China's markets. Alibaba's stock, which has tumbled 28.9% over the past month through Friday, is on track to open at the lowest level seen since July 2016. The iShares MSCI China ETF.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO