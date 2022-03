New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO