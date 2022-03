Best Overall (and Best for Beginners): Breville Joule. A sous vide cooker is an ideal investment if you are a precision chef, an eager home cook, or a kitchen novice. Sous vide cooking can take an ordinary filet of salmon to buttery and flakey perfection or tenderize your steak, transporting you to the best of steakhouses without ever leaving your home. However, a sous vide is not an inexpensive piece of machinery. Thus, purchasing this device requires fundamental research and attention to detail. Otherwise, you could end up unsatisfied and stuck with a machine well over $100 (ouch!). Lucky for you, we've completed all the legwork to find the best sous vide cookers on the market. Thus, follow our guide to find your perfect match.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO