65-year-old Gary Paul Miller injured after a single-vehicle accident in Hemphill (Hemphill, TX) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 65-year-old Gary Paul Miller as the man who received injuries following a rollover accident Monday evening in Hemphill.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at around 6:20 at the intersection of Highway 83 at Farm to Market Road 3121 [...]

Read More >>

March 16, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.