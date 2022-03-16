ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemphill, TX

65-year-old Gary Paul Miller injured after a single-vehicle accident in Hemphill (Hemphill, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0egpJFps00
65-year-old Gary Paul Miller injured after a single-vehicle accident in Hemphill (Hemphill, TX)Nationwide Report

Officials identified 65-year-old Gary Paul Miller as the man who received injuries following a rollover accident Monday evening in Hemphill.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at around 6:20 at the intersection of Highway 83 at Farm to Market Road 3121 [...]

Read More >>

March 16, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Hemphill, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hemphill, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Miller#Traffic Accident#Texas Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Bret Steinmann dead after a bicycle crash in Kyle; Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell arrested (Kyle, TX)

26-year-old Bret Steinmann dead after a bicycle crash in Kyle; Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell arrested (Kyle, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 26-year-old Bret Steinmann, from Giddings, as the man who lost his life following a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Kyle while officers arrested 35-year-old Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell who initially fled the scene after the collision.
KYLE, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy