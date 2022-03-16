65-year-old Gary Paul Miller injured after a single-vehicle accident in Hemphill (Hemphill, TX)
Nationwide Report
Officials identified 65-year-old Gary Paul Miller as the man who received injuries following a rollover accident Monday evening in Hemphill.
As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at around 6:20 at the intersection of Highway 83 at Farm to Market Road 3121 [...]
March 16, 2022
Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.
Comments / 0