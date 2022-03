This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. This morning, traders and investors are gearing up for what looks like another busy week, with geopolitical tensions, energy prices, and inflation as the primary focal points. Overnight, crude oil traded up to 130.50 – levels not seen since July of 2008. The move up in crude comes in reaction to news that the U.S. is considering a Russian oil embargo; this has investors moving away from riskier assets like stocks and stock index futures products to the U.S. dollar and gold, both recently touching multi-year highs.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO