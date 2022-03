The Anah Shrine will once again host its circus in Bangor and Presque Isle, after a 2-year hiatus. Families have been missing the circus since the onset of the pandemic, with the last event held in 2019. That means we've had two years with no clowns, no trained dogs, and no ringmaster with his booming voice and top hat. The acrobats were on solid ground and the motorcycle daredevil was exploring the backroads by himself.

BANGOR, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO