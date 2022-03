KALAMAZOO, MI — Don’t expect Abby or John Copp to tell you the secret to The Root Beer Stand’s famous root beer or the chili sauce that goes on their dogs. The owners of the South Westnedge drive-in will only tell you that those recipes have stayed true to the founders of The Root Beer Stand, who first opened the business as a downtown destination for homemade root beer in 1931.

