FLINT, MI—A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from the city by submitting timecards for work authorities allege he never did. Wayne A. Newman, of Pickney, is charged with one count of embezzlement as an agent or trustee between $1,000-$19,999.

BURTON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO