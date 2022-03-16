ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

GUC begins annual pipeline inspection

By Greenville Utliities
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KbIB_0egpGyeU00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Wednesday, Greenville Utilities is conducting its annual inspection of natural gas pipelines. To maintain the safety of its natural gas pipelines, GUC inspects all portions of the gas system in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines to ensure compliance, system operation, and public safety.

GUC maintains more than 1,100 miles of gas pipeline in Pitt County, safely transporting natural gas. This requires the inspection to be conducted in sections over a period of three years. This year, workers will inspect about 11,607 gas meters & risers and more than 571 miles of pipeline.

Between now and October, people living along or near gas pipelines may notice a contractor from Southern Cross Utilities Inspection Services conducting the inspection for GUC, looking for possible leaks. Since gas pipelines are usually buried underground, it may not be obvious that a pipeline is near you. Their work involves walking around roads, fields, and yards, including all gas meters.

Each contractor will have identification and will NOT need access to any homes, businesses, or offices, nor will they ask for any money or personal information.

If you have any questions about this program, please call the GUC Gas Department at 252-551-1587.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep event

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from April 16-30.  Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

NC shifts to ‘individual responsibility’ phase of COVID-19 response

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina is entering the next phase of its COVID-19 response with an emphasis on “individual responsibility” as cases decline. “In the last two years, we wrote a history of hardship and resilience, challenges and victories, setbacks and successes,” the governor said. “We […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Before- after-school care costs rising in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville’s city council members voted to increase before- and after-school care costs for next year. Citywide services supervisor Nick Brauninger said this price increase is due to staffing issues. He also said the price increase will help attract new employees and maintain the ones they currently have. They also intend to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Business
Greenville, NC
Industry
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Business
WNCT

ECU partners with food bank for first Yam Jam

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University, in partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, will host Yam Jam from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23. Yam Jam is intended to help raise awareness of food insecurity and will be held in the small parking lot across from the ECU […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Maryland lawmakers approve gas tax holiday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, state lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the emergency 30-day gas tax holiday. This legislation is expected to save Maryland drivers about 37 cents per gallon. Overall, Maryland drivers are expected to save about $100 million. The state is able to afford this gas holiday due to a projected budget surplus […]
MARYLAND STATE
WNCT

Habitat ReStore Stuff the Truck event coming in April

NEW BERN, N.C. — Spring is coming, so it is time for Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore popular Stuff The Truck event. The community visits during April have been finalized, so check to see when your neighborhood is on the schedule:             Saturday, April 2 – Trent Woods – Town Hall parking lot, 898 Chelsea Road […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jones County COVID-19 cases on the decline

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones County is down to only one active COVID case. But it wasn’t easy how they got there. Philip Tarte is the Jones County Health Director, as of early February. He said it is a tremendous relief to focus on maintaining these low case […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Uban Construction#Guc#Greenville Utilities#The Guc Gas Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Vandals target OBX bathrooms

According to officials with the National Park Service, rangers have discovered six separate incidents at restrooms near the Ocracoke Island Discovery Center.
MANTEO, NC
WNCT

New peer to peer support group coming to Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new peer-to-peer support group is coming to the Onslow County community, specifically for LGBTQ+ service members, veterans and allies.   With this new service, the Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center hopes to educate, advocate and support modern military families.   “We’ve had several enlisted and veterans service members come forward and say this […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WNCT

Local security director gives advice as cyberattack threats increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order number 254 on Wednesday, formally establishing the State of North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force. Response efforts will include both remote assistance and support for affected entities. “It’s going to allow us to truly come alongside our critical infrastructure and key resources partners, both in the public […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven Community College expanding its nursing program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is working to expand its nursing program as the number of people getting into the field increases. For over 50 years, the school has offered the program. Officials there said the expansion will add to everyone’s success. “With this, we’ll be taking 32 students in the fall […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

BCCC students benefit from new digital literacy platform

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College’s College and Career Readiness program has helped 56 students earn one or more Digital Literacy Badges through the North Star Digital Literacy curriculum. The program gives students essential computer skills and explores the use of technology in daily life. A system of badges helps students stand out as […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy