New York Attorney General Letitia James secured $2.6 million from an online travel agency, Fareportal Inc., for misleading consumers with deceptive marketing tactics. The investigation revealed that the company, which operates several travel-related websites and mobile platforms, including CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, created false urgency around availability to sell airline tickets and hotel rooms. Fareportal often falsely advertised that airline tickets or hotel rooms were quickly selling out to pressure customers into making purchases on its platforms. These types of nefarious tactics, known as “dark patterns,” are used to manipulate and trick consumers into buying goods or services. As a result of Attorney General James’ agreement with the online travel company, Fareportal is required to pay $2.6 million to the state and display accurate, real-time information to consumers.

TRAVEL ・ 18 HOURS AGO