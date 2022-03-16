ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide investigation in Blendville Neighborhood of Joplin

By Shannon Becker
 1 day ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police release details on an overnight shooting that has left one person dead.

On March 16th, 2022 at approximately 02:24 am, a 911 call was received regarding a report of gun shots at an address near 24th and Wall Avenue in Joplin.

Dispatch received information that a subject on scene had been shot.

Deputies with Jasper and Newton Counties providing patrol coverage for the City of Joplin responded to the scene and located an adult male with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim in this incident has been identified as William L. Patton, age 20 of Joplin. Next of kin has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, March 18th.

Further details will be released as they become available throughout the investigation.

Comments / 2

Pig Farmer
1d ago

Well folks it's getting warmer out. And people are going to get Down right Nasty. I suggest you keep your eyes peeled and help the law enforcement best you can and help yourself along the way and your neighbors. it's the least you can do for yourself and for the police officers who lost two of their own

Reply
5
