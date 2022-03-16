John Oates with Guthrie Trapp: An Evening of Songs & Stories

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
