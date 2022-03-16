ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Oates with Guthrie Trapp: An Evening of Songs & Stories

phillyfunguide.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSit back and experience a once-in-a-lifetime, intimate musical performance by John Oates and Nashville Super Guitarist Guthrie Trapp. The two will share an eclectic blend of...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune

The Petty Nicks Experience keeps the hits coming with a high energy show, amazing vocal performances and musicianship

As a fan of all kinds of music, whenever I see a band’s name preceded or followed by the words, “cover band” or “tribute band,” I tend to cringe. While I have seen my fair share of cover and tribute bands over my nearly 50 years, many of them just can’t, and don’t, match up to the real thing — no matter if it’s country, rock, jazz, punk or hip hop.
LOVELAND, CO
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oates
94.5 KATS

Five Reasons Judas Priest Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame

Five reasons Judas Priest should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? We've got hundreds. Whenever lists are compiled of bands that have been snubbed for induction, Priest are always near the top of the list, and for good reason. Operating since 1969 and recording since 1974, they are one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time, a rock 'n' roll foundation stone and a prototype for those who came in their wake. And while they've wiggled from the path at times, Priest have never overtly strayed or lost their authenticity or credibility. Judas Priest bang your head in, blow your face off and leave you screaming for vengeance — and more.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Solo Artists Who Were More Successful Than Their Bands

It’s hard enough making it big in the music business once, but doing it twice is something of a miracle. Nevertheless, numerous artists who first found stardom as members of groups have gone on to outreach their earlier heights as solo artists.   For some performers, the transition from group member to solo star may have […]
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Blues#Bluegrass#Musical Performance#Nashville Super#Hall Oates#Colonial Theatre Member
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Gojira's Flying Whales

There are a multitude of things that set Gojira apart from so many of their contemporaries. There’s the French band’s groundbreaking, environmentally conscious lyricism, singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier often screaming for the salvation of a polluted world. There’s the mix of technicality and brute force of Mario Duplantier’s intricate...
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Come As You Are: How a Song Became a Story

The kernel of the idea for my novel began with iconic song lyrics:. Nirvana's powerful and haunting song "Come As You Are" has long been at the top of the playlist for my life. Kurt Cobain described it as "about people, and what they're expected to act like." The lyrics are intentionally full of contradictions and confusion, just as people often are. Just as the characters who populate my novel, Come As You Are, often are.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pitchfork

Father John Misty Shares New Song “Goodbye Mr. Blue”: Listen

Father John Misty has shared another new single from his forthcoming album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. “Goodbye Mr. Blue” arrives ahead of Father John Misty’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight, where he will perform the new track with a full band. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Robert Plant reflects on Led Zeppelin’s rock’n’roll excess: ‘A lot of it is incredible exaggeration’

Robert Plant has opened up about the legendary excess of Led Zeppelin. The frontman of the rock band shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.When asked to reflect on the group’s reputation for “unbridled rock’n’roll hedonism” he answered honestly that it was “very tough to be a part of”.“The intensity and the momentum of what we were experiencing, and the lack of structure, was very difficult,” Plant said. He explained that the media’s portrayal of their lifestyle was so far removed from the reality of the situation that the best thing to do...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Duran Duran Set 2022 North American Tour with Guest Niles Rodgers & Chic

Duran Duran has revealed their North American tour celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary and the release of their 15th album Future Past. Featuring special guest Nile Rodgers & Chic—the group that the guitarist, songwriter, and producer co-founded in 1972—for select shows, the 14-date tour kicks off Aug. 19 in Minnesota and will conclude Sept. 9-11 with three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with additional stops at Madison Square Garden, the Wynn in Las Vegas, and other cities.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy