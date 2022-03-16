ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Talking to kids about nukes: Parents, experts suggest truth

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2eLZ_0egpESWw00

NEW YORK (AP) — On social media, in classrooms and at the playground, children who hear about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are wondering where the war could lead.

Questions about nuclear weapons can sometimes make this moment feel reminiscent of growing up during the Cold War.

Experts and parents recommend speaking simply with younger kids who ask questions but avoiding detailed discussions of scary topics.

With adolescents who ask about nuclear war, they say honesty is the best policy.

Child psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin says parents should make sure children aren’t consumed by their worries or what’s on the news.

She says you can encourage kids to ask questions but also engage them in daily routines of schoolwork, play and bedtime.

She says routines are calming and let kids feel safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nukes#Russia#Cold War#Ap
Washington Times

Parenting expert urges parents to discuss Ukraine with kids

Europe’s first ground war in half a century has made it urgent for parents to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with their children, according to a noted parenting educator. It’s important not to make assumptions since children of different ages and personalities will have different reactions to what...
KIDS
FOX43.com

Tips for talking to kids about war

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Watching the conflict between Russia and Ukraine unfold overseas is tough for adults. And for children, it can be confusing and scary. One parent says her kids are starting to ask questions. "It's a little difficult because a lot of little kids don't understand what is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Vox

What happens when Americans stay in the same house forever?

At the heart of America is a packed bag. “Go west, young man, and grow up with the country,” newspaper editor Horace Greeley once exclaimed. A proponent of westward expansion, Greeley rightfully struck at the heart of a particularly American brand of freedom: the ability to get the hell out of dodge.
HOUSING
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

Children who experienced trauma sometimes struggle to learn the same boundaries and behaviors that others take for granted. Many people with childhood trauma later question their relationship patterns, asking, "Is this normal?" Going back to early childhood development often sheds some light on our adult behavior, specifically unhealthy patterns. Children...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Top 3 Rude Awakenings of Divorce

Divorce can be harder in more ways than you know. Being prepared for the challenges of divorce can make it easier. Create a plan, ask for help from others and take one step at a time. Rude Awakening #1: The Cost of It All. When Mariah opened her utility bill,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: In-laws who shunned transgender child now want to end estrangement

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My spouse’s parents essentially disowned our entire family after we supported our transgender child. They are extremely devoted Catholics, and my father-in-law was very clear in his apoplectic emails that we were making the wrong decision for our child. My mother-in-law went along with it because that is “what wives do.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KVIA ABC-7

Local child psychiatrist gives tips to parents on how to talk to kids about war

EL PASO, Texas –  About one week since Russia launched a large-scale invasion on Ukraine, more than 2,000 civilians in Ukraine have been killed, according to Ukraine's emergency service. This leaves parents across the world questioning how to explain to their kids what's going on. ABC-7 spoke with Dr. Sarah Martin, Child psychiatrist at Texas The post Local child psychiatrist gives tips to parents on how to talk to kids about war appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
WJBF

WJBF

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy