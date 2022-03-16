Talking to kids about nukes: Parents, experts suggest truth

NEW YORK (AP) — On social media, in classrooms and at the playground, children who hear about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are wondering where the war could lead.

Questions about nuclear weapons can sometimes make this moment feel reminiscent of growing up during the Cold War.

Experts and parents recommend speaking simply with younger kids who ask questions but avoiding detailed discussions of scary topics.

With adolescents who ask about nuclear war, they say honesty is the best policy.

Child psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin says parents should make sure children aren’t consumed by their worries or what’s on the news.

She says you can encourage kids to ask questions but also engage them in daily routines of schoolwork, play and bedtime.

She says routines are calming and let kids feel safe.

