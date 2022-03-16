ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Snowfall's Michael Hyatt Previews How Cissy Can Save Leon in Season 5

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKwpG_0egpEPsl00

Click here to read the full article.

Snowfall ‘s Cissy is a different woman now that she’s back from Cuba — and her return to Black radicalism might just be the thing that saves Leon’s life, says Michael Hyatt , who plays the matriarch on the FX crime drama.

After all, it was Cissy who stepped in after Leon bought a ton of guns to wage war when a police drug raid in the projects took a particularly abusive turn. Leon sought bloody revenge against the cops, but Cissy came to see him in last week’s Episode 4 and let him know there are more strategic (and non-violent) ways to fight back against the system. Fans will see how all of this plays out when the beloved FX drama continues its season this Wednesday at 10/9c.

“Every year, there have been twists and turns, but this particular twist really felt empowering,” Hyatt attests to TVLine. “And I’ve enjoyed it. Being in Cuba and seeing that everyone gets a quality education and medical care, as well as the deep connection to the African experience, gave Cissy a new appreciation and understanding of her existence. Remember, she lived with Alton, a Black Panther, for much of her young life. It’s not a new consciousness. It’s a reawakening. She comes back with a straighter back.”

It’s this sense of self-awareness that Cissy also tries to extend to Leon (played by Isaiah John), who is like a son to her. In Season 4, it was Cissy who comforted Leon when he accidentally shot and killed Skully’s 5-year-old daughter, Tianna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXrqA_0egpEPsl00 “When Leon didn’t show up to her welcome home party, Cissy got the sense that she needed to check up on this young man,” Hyatt explains. “Cissy knows where he was mentally before she left for Cuba. She knows the level of anger and fear he was experiencing.

“It’s just another way Cissy wants to take care of Franklin, her child,” Hyatt adds. “Leon is an extension of Franklin. And when she sees Leon and talks to him, she goes back through the Black radical teachings she was a part of through Alton.”

Cissy — who is currently plotting her own revenge attack against CIA agent Teddy McDonald for “disappearing Alton” — also doesn’t want Leon to suffer the way Alton did at his age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYvnN_0egpEPsl00 “Leon is a younger version of Alton in a lot of ways,” the vet of The Wire observes. “He’s fighting for his rights and the rights of his people. He’s a Black Panther in the making. Having been through it with Alton and having seen how that aspect destroyed him, she wants Leon to try things a different way. In Leon, Cissy sees a combination of Alton and Franklin and all the young men who were fighting against the s—ty corner food they were forced to eat. They were starving for a salad and that’s what the Black Panther Party was.”

Are you excited about Cissy’s revenge and her desire to help Leon? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Baby-Sitters Club Cancelled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

Click here to read the full article. The Baby-Sitters Club will have to find a new way to make some spending money: Netflix has cancelled the middle school dramedy after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the classic Ann M. Martin book series, The Baby-Sitters Club centered on a group of middle school friends who start a baby-sitting service in their hometown of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph and Malia Baker starred as the girls, with Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein playing the mother and stepfather of Grace’s character Kristy. Rachel Shukert served as creator...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Barry Seeks Forgiveness, Dodges a Few Bullets in New Season 3 Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Barry‘s title character wants to make up for his past misdeeds — but will he stay alive long enough to do it? We now have our first look at the long-awaited Season 3 of HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy — premiering Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c — courtesy of a tantalizingly brief teaser you can watch above. After a quick recap on where we left off (which is understandable, since Barry last aired nearly three years ago), we catch up with the hitman-turned-actor as he points a gun at an unseen target and watches a house...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Élite Season 5 Sets April Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. School will be back in session in just a few weeks, when Netflix releases Season 5 of Élite. The coming season, which will drop all eight episodes on Friday, April 8, picks up after Phillipe’s fateful New Year’s party and Guzman’s running away, as the secret about Armando’s death threatens to destroy the love story between Samuel and Ari. Meanwhile, Rebeca is going through a process of self-discovery, Omar is recovering from his separation from Ander, and the addition of Adam Nourou (winner of the Goya for Best New Actor for the film Adú)...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Black Diamond#Dallas#Snowfall#Fx#African
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

It looks as though Port Charles is about to be the stomping grounds for a major divorce battle and two more people will be thrown into the thick of it. On Tuesday, February 15, General Hospital viewers got their first look at Kate Orsini in the role of Rebecca Diamond, Carly’s divorce lawyer and, since Sonny couldn’t convince his wife to hear him out and deal with their issues in a less-permanent way (can you blame her?!), he will seek counselor as well. S.W.A.T. actor David Rees Snell will play the role of Malcolm, the attorney representing Sonny, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
TVLine

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Dead at 63 After Hip Surgery Complications

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE has confirmed. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion had been on life support since Saturday after suffering serious complications from hip replacement surgery, per PWTorch. Longtime friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash paid tribute to Hall on Monday, announcing his family’s intent to remove him from life support. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote....
WWE
Parade

Who Does Kevin End Up With on This Is Us? There's Another Clue in the Latest Promo for Episode 8!

Following the emotional Thanksgiving-themed episode that aired on March 8, the next three episodes of the final season of This Is Us will each follow on one member of the Big Three—with episode 8, “The Guitar Man” focusing on Kevin (Justin Hartley). After their mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), issued her demand that her children not put their lives on hold because of her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, each of them will have to grapple with how they want to go about living to the fullest. The promo for “The Guitar Man,” which debuts Tuesday, March 15, teases a glimpse into Kevin‘s future, and possibly another hint as to who Kevin will ultimately marry.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Crystal Hayslett Teases a Hayden/Gary Beatdown, Fatima's Possible Madea Connection

Click here to read the full article. On any other show, a woman in heels wielding a baseball bat would be no threat to two men. But Tyler Perry’s Sistas isn’t like other series, and when Season 4’s midseason finale airs this Wednesday at 9/8c on BET, Fatima and her bat are going to give the drama’s two biggest villains the business. Crystal Hayslett, who has quickly become a Sistas fan favorite as Fatima, can’t reveal what her character knows about Hayden and Gary’s trespasses against her boyfriend Zac, or if the two dudes have anything to do with his exaggerated...
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Young Rock's Stars Promise More Wrestling, Fresh Struggles in Season 2

Click here to read the full article. When Season 1 of NBC’s Young Rock came to an end, a lot of fans said they wanted more wrestling added to the mix. And that’s exactly what they’ll get when the sitcom returns for a heartfelt Season 2 this Tuesday at 8/7c. Young Dewey will fight in the ring during a daydream sequence in the season opener, and Adrian Groulx, who plays the youngest Rock, had to rock wrestling shorts to pull off the scene. But he says it was totally worth it. “I loved being out there,” a beaming Groulx tells TVLine. “Even...
NFL
MLive.com

How to Watch “Survivor” season 42 premiere

Tonight at 8pm on CBS, tune in for an all-new, intense Survivor premiere. Stream season 42 for free when you register for Paramount+ and FuboTV. This Emmy-winning reality series is back for a 42nd season. Returning to CBS on Wednesdays, Survivor follows 18 resourceful contestants to remote corners of Fiji. The group is split into three tribes of six and left to fend for themselves in what CBS claims is one of the most dangerous seasons in all of Survivor history.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Ryan Broussard Describes Jake as Zac's 'Only Friend' Amid Gary and Hayden's Evil Schemes

Click here to read the full article. Gary nearly fooled us again when it seemed as though he really wanted to be friends with Zac on Tyler Perry’s Sistas. As fans now know, Gary’s attempt was a ruse to use Zac to get back with Andi. When Gary asked Zac for help in matters of the heart with his ex in exchange for legal and financial advice, Zac wisely told Gary to kick rocks because he isn’t Andi’s pimp and he has no desire to play Cupid. When the soapy BET drama airs this Wednesday at 9/8c, fans will see Zac...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy