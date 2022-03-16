ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Skeels students get competitive with robotics

Gladwin County Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRobotics students are making things move through the building and programming robots at Skeels Christian School. Freshman students learn basic engineering and design skills, including the highly used steps involved in the engineering design process. This well-known process is a series of steps engineers follow...

www.gladwinmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

A Black Female Ph.D. Student On Mission To Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers By 2025

Favour Nerrise, a Black engineering Ph.D. student at Stanford University, wants to graduate 10,000 Black engineering students a year by 2025. There is currently a shortage of Black engineering talent. According to DevColor In Motion, a non-profit that helps companies find Black tech talent, just 5% of developers, engineers, and programmers in the U.S. are Black. Nerrise knows this well: She’s the only Black woman in her 160-person electrical engineering Ph.D. class.
SOCIETY
WOLF

Tunkhannock Highschool Robotics Team preparing for competition

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO. (WOLF) — Students from the Tunkhannock Area School District are gearing up to compete in the regional robotics competition next weekend, marking their first competition in two year. “We've built something very special this year," said Scott Howell, the head advisor of the Tigertrons, as he...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
FOX 21 Online

FIRST Robotics Competition Minnesota Returns To The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The robots are back at the DECC after being sidelined for two years during the pandemic. More than 4,000 high school students are packing the DECC to compete for fame and glory in the Upper Midwest’s FIRST Robotics Competition. More than 100 teams of students...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Mathematics#Skeels Christian School
WTAP

Local robotics team selected to compete at state competition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Technical Center VEX robotics team is off to states. Walk into a vex robotics practice session and you’ll find kids coding, engineering, and scoring points. Hunter Morrison, a senior team member, explained how their competitions work. “You’re supposed to score those big...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Timberjay Newspapers

Iron Mosquitos expand ranks in robotics competition

REGIONAL- The ongoing exploits of the Iron Mosquitos robotics team at Northeast Range School took on a regional flair this year, welcoming members from three other area schools who helped the team secure eighth place among 58 teams competing in the FIRST Robotics Lake Superior Regional at the DECC Arena in Duluth.
ELY, MN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Smashing bots': High schools battle in regional robotics competition

Riley Davison’s Wednesday was filled with excitement for one reason: “smashing bots.”. The Pine-Richland senior was among dozens of high school students who crowded in Robert Morris University’s John Jay Center for the 17th annual BotsIQ, a regional competition in which student-made robots fight each other gladiator-style.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
Herald and News

Innovation abounds in Badger Venture student entrepreneurial competition

WHERE: KCC Business Center, 7390 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls. WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 5-8 p.m. Two teams are vying for a cash prize and statewide contest entry in this year’s Badger Venture, an innovation and entrepreneurship competition for Klamath Community College (KCC) students and alumni that seeks business, service, and design ideas.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The 74

Principal's View: Creating Schools With the Workplace in Mind

Consider the world students face when they graduate. For many, their choices lead to college, vocational training or manufacturing careers that rely heavily on advanced technologies — from robotics and 3-D printing to equipment powered by artificial intelligence. Two decades from now, their jobs will be even more tech-focused, as workplaces adopt innovations we’ve yet […]
KISSIMMEE, FL
ZDNet

Train with AI and challenge opponents with this CES-featured chessboard

Every year, tech-driven companies from around the world flock to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas to showcase their latest gadgets and technologies. Similarly, journalists gather to report on these innovations, and this news forecasts what consumers can expect in the future. Artificial intelligence-based tech has been widely featured...
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

The 10 most innovative augmented reality and virtual reality companies of 2022

Explore the full 2022 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations whose efforts are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact with their initiatives across 52 categories, including the most innovative artificial intelligence, design, and security companies.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

In-Sprint Automation: How to Increase Software Testing Speed

The Time Lag Between Dev and QAN-1 sprint is a common approach in which testing activities start at least one sprint behind the development process. Instead of designating Devs and QAs into different sprints, in-sprint automation needles the core functions and engages the entire testing process (creation, implementation, execution, and reporting) all together in one sprint. In sprint automation is a lightweight and fast-size-fits-fits solution, especially for teams with bulky and inflexible frameworks.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

The ElliQ eldercare robot is finally available

Seems the product is finally ready for prime time. What can I say, robots take a long time, and the company has spent several years beta testing. Intuition just announced that ElliQ is officially available today, through the product’s site. As is the wont of the robotics industry in 2022, the device will be available through a subscription plan — RaaS, if you will. That starts with a $250 upfront fee and then runs $30 a month (if you go in for an annual subscription).
ELECTRONICS
Science Focus

The bio-inspired robots going undercover to study animal behaviour

From cockroaches to peregrine falcons, researchers are getting a closer look at the lives of animals by sending robot creatures undercover. Take a look at some of these biobots that are pushing the limits of engineering. Bat robot, USA. Bat flight is fiendishly complex, requiring a system of muscles, bones...
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

Tech Mahindra Invests in Routed Optical Networking Lab with Cisco

Tech Mahindra has announced that it has collaborated with Cisco to drive the infrastructure modernization of optical transport networks with the introduction of Cisco routed optical networking. The collaboration aims to simplify the Internet transport networks by leveraging state-of-the-art optical and routing technologies to converge services over an IP Infrastructure...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Using AI in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized.
EDUCATION
thefastmode.com

Startup OneLayer Raises $8.2M to Secure Private LTE/5G Networks

OneLayer, a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, this week announced its launch out of stealth along with an $8.2 million seed funding round led by Grove Ventures and Viola Ventures. OneLayer will use the funds to build its product suite for the desired enterprise-grade security and deploy...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Grasping learning, optimization, and knowledge transfer in the robotics field

Service robotics is a fast-developing sector, requiring embedded intelligence into robotic platforms to interact with the humans and the surrounding environment. One of the main challenges in the field is robust and versatile manipulation in everyday life activities. An appealing opportunity is to exploit compliant end-effectors to address the manipulation of deformable objects. However, the intrinsic compliance of such grippers results in increased difficulties in grasping control. Within the described context, this work addresses the problem of optimizing the grasping of deformable objects making use of a compliant, under-actuated, sensorless robotic hand. The main aim of the paper is, therefore, finding the best position and joint configuration for the mentioned robotic hand to grasp an unforeseen deformable object based on collected RGB image and partial point cloud. Due to the complex grasping dynamics, learning-from-simulations approaches (e.g., Reinforcement Learning) are not effective in the faced context. Thus, trial-and-error-based methodologies have to be exploited. In order to save resources, a samples-efficient approach has to be employed. Indeed, a Bayesian approach to address the optimization of the grasping strategy is proposed, enhancing it with transfer learning capabilities to exploit the acquired knowledge to grasp (partially) new objects. A PAL Robotics TIAGo (a mobile manipulator with a 7-degrees-of-freedom arm and an anthropomorphic underactuated compliant hand) has been used as a test platform, executing a pouring task while manipulating plastic (i.e., deformable) bottles. The sampling efficiency of the data-driven learning is shown, compared to an evenly spaced grid sampling of the input space. In addition, the generalization capability of the optimized model is tested (exploiting transfer learning) on a set of plastic bottles and other liquid containers, achieving a success rate of the 88%.
ENGINEERING
AccuWeather

Inspiring the next generation of females in STEM at AccuWeather

Women continue to be underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce. But giving women equal opportunities to pursue STEM careers will ensure a diverse and talented workforce, prevent biases, narrow the gender pay gap and enhance women's economic security. According to the American Association of University Women...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy