Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Kenobi

By Emily Venuti
 1 day ago

March 16 – Meet Kenobi!

Kenobi is a very sweet guy. He’s somewhere between 2 and 5 years old.

He was picked up as a stray and was extremely thin. During his time at the shelter, he was given proper, nutrition rich food and gained the necessary weight back. Now he’s all ready to go home!

He loves playing with toys, running around the yard and sleeping.

If you’re interested in meeting Kenobi for yourself, he’s available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

New York facing shortage of Alzheimer’s caregivers

There may not be enough doctors or caregivers to take care of the estimated 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer's Disease in the future. An additional 44% more geriatricians will be needed based on the number of practicians in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.
ALBANY, NY
