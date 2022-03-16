WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Kenobi

March 16 – Meet Kenobi!

Kenobi is a very sweet guy. He’s somewhere between 2 and 5 years old.

He was picked up as a stray and was extremely thin. During his time at the shelter, he was given proper, nutrition rich food and gained the necessary weight back. Now he’s all ready to go home!

He loves playing with toys, running around the yard and sleeping.

If you’re interested in meeting Kenobi for yourself, he’s available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

