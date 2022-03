You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. There is a popular proverb that goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” And when preparing for my interview with Vietnamese Foodies owner Lily Hoa Nguyen, I came across multiple instances of her journey so far that almost instantly reminded me of these lines. As such, I was pleasantly surprised when Nguyen used the same saying in her responses to one of my questions. “If you wish to get ahead in your business, then you need to make sure that people work well together,” Nguyen says, and then goes on to quote the aforementioned aphorism, while adding, “Growing up in a big family of six taught me that there is a place for everyone in a team, and everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses.”

