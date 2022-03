When Prince Charles ascends the throne and trades in his prince title to king, it could usher in more than just a few changes to the royal family, including where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle factor in to the arrangement. During an appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast, royal author Tom Quinn, who wrote Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, said that Harry and Meghan are "hoping to return to the U.K. as part-time royals" since Charles is seen as more of a "modernizer" than Queen Elizabeth.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO