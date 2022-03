BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday narrowly passed Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ emergency bill to ban ballot drop-off boxes, effective immediately, over the opposition of county clerks, voting rights advocates and others. Giddings told the House, “We know that we have concerned Idahoans across the state that are worried about election integrity. I don’t think there is a huge need for drop boxes now.” She said, “This is one small step we can take to reassure voters of election security in Idaho.” ...

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO